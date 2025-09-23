Crypto newsletter: Bitcoin surges towards record high as ETF debut looms
Cryptocurrency market is again attracting investors' attention after the sharp sell-off which occured in May, following China regulatory crackdown....
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
คริปโตเคอเรนซีเปิดการซื้อขายวันจันทร์ด้วยการร่วงลงอย่างหนัก หลังแรงขายทำให้เกิดการลิควิดกว่า 1.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ดัชนีดอลลาร์สหรัฐลดลงมากกว่า 0.2% ในวันนี้ แต่ไม่ได้ช่วยให้ราคาบิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวได้ ตรงกันข้ามกับราคาทองคำที่พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 1% แตะเหนือ 3,700 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ ขณะที่บิทคอยน์ไม่สามารถตามแนวโน้มขาขึ้นเดียวกันได้ แม้จะไม่มีปัจจัยชัดเจนที่กดดันตลาด...
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
US stock open lower 10-year US Treasury note highest since June Albertsons (ACI.US) stock gains on upbeat quarterly figures US indices launched...
Q3 financial reports from big US banks released last week turned out to be strong, allowing US indices to cap their best week since July. There were signs...
Stocks in Europe trade lower DE30 pulls back from 61.8% retracement Siemens confirms plans to separate another unit European...
Situation on the energy markets is mixed at the beginning of a new week. While Brent and WTI are trading around 1% higher, natural gas prices take a dive....
European markets expected to open lower US industrial production data for September Futures markets point to a slightly lower opening...
Asian stocks traded lower at the beginning of a new week after a disappointing Chinese GDP data release. Nikkei and Kospi traded 0.2% lower while...
European equities extended gains on Friday US retail sales unexpectedly beat forecasts Bitcoin breaks above $60,000 European indices finished...
Solid Q3 earnings reports from big US banks boosted sentiment in the second half of the week. Next week, investors will focus on reports from large US...
Virgin Galactic (SPCE.US) stock fell over 14.0% during today's session after the space tourism company decided to delay the launch of its commercial...
The Commerce Department released a report on Friday showing an unexpected increase in US retail sales in the month of September. Retail sales rose 0.7...
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment fell from 72.8 pts in September to 71.4 pts in October against expected 73.1 pts. Consumer...
US stocks open higher Retail sales above expectations Goldman Sachs (GS.US) stock climbs after upbeat quarterly figures US stock indexes rose...
US retail sales data for September was released at 1:30 pm BST. Report turned out to be better than expected but it did not trigger any...
European markets trade higher DE30 approaches key resistance near 15,550 pts European car sales drop 23.1% YoY in September Majority...
Bitcoin rallied overnight and tested the $60,000 mark for the first time since mid-April 2021. The major cryptocurrency is trading less than 10% below...
European markets seen opening flat US retail sales data in the spotlight Goldman Sachs to report Q3 earnings Futures markets...
US indices rallied yesterday and finished trading significantly higher. S&P 500 added 1.71%, Dow Jones gained 1.56% and Nasdaq jumped 1.73%....
