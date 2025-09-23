DE30 pulls back and erases morning gains
European markets erase morning gains DE30 fails to break above 38.2% retracement Volkswagen cuts working hours at Wolfsburg factor Stock...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมันดิบ น้ำมันดิบยังคงเผชิญแรงกดดันจากความคาดหมายว่าจะมีอุปทานล้นตลาดจนถึงสิ้นปีนี้และต่อไปในปีหน้า ปัจจุบันยังไม่มีสัญญาณภัยคุกคามต่ออุปทานโดยตรง เนื่องจากสหรัฐฯ และยุโรปยังไม่ได้ออกมาตรการคว่ำบาตรเข้มงวดต่อรัสเซีย อิรักได้บรรลุข้อตกลงกับรัฐบาลภูมิภาคเคิร์ด (KRG) ในการกลับมาส่งออกน้ำมันไปตุรกีผ่านท่อที่ผ่านเขตเคิร์ด ในขณะเดียวกัน...
คริปโตเคอเรนซีเปิดการซื้อขายวันจันทร์ด้วยการร่วงลงอย่างหนัก หลังแรงขายทำให้เกิดการลิควิดกว่า 1.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ดัชนีดอลลาร์สหรัฐลดลงมากกว่า 0.2% ในวันนี้ แต่ไม่ได้ช่วยให้ราคาบิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวได้ ตรงกันข้ามกับราคาทองคำที่พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 1% แตะเหนือ 3,700 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ ขณะที่บิทคอยน์ไม่สามารถตามแนวโน้มขาขึ้นเดียวกันได้ แม้จะไม่มีปัจจัยชัดเจนที่กดดันตลาด...
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
Stock market indices continue to recover from a recent steep sell-off. Once a buy-the-dip behaviour can be spotted. Investors hope that it was just a brief...
Cryptocurrencies caught a bid during the Asian session and managed to launch a recovery move. Bitcoin climbed back above $43,000 and Ethereum moved back...
European markets set for higher opening Inflation data from Italy, Germany and France European markets are set for a higher opening...
In spite of a recovery on the European markets, US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 gained 0.16%, Dow Jones added 0.26%,...
USD strengthened significantly against rival currencies Precious metals under pressure on tapering fears US crude stocks rise unexpectedly The...
Gold fell sharply during the US session as odds are rising that the Fed will soon start tapering. Powell made it clear in today's speech that most...
Below we present some key takeaways from the panel discussion at ECB Forum today Investors are of course most interested in Powell's and Lagarde's...
Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR.US) stock surges over 15% after the discount retailer increased its share repurchase authorization by $1.05 billion to a total of...
Today investors were served with several central bankers statements. In the context of the Fed, it is worth recalling that due to the trading scandal,...
Crude inventories in the US rose by 4.578 million barrels in the week ended September 24, following an 3.481 million decrease in the previous week...
US stocks open moderately higher The 10-year Treasury yield eased slightly Eli Lilly (LLY.US) stock price moves higher after analysts upgrade US...
US dollar continues to strengthen, even despite a slight pullback in bond yields during today's session. However, it is worth remembering that yesterday...
OIL Let’s start today’s analysis with the oil market, which experienced a big move recently. The price of oil moved above the July...
European stock markets trade higher DE30 tests 38.2% retracement near 15,390 pts area Covestro expects solid Q3 earnings Stocks...
After a run-off vote, Fumio Kishida won the Japanese Liberal Democratic Party leadership race. This also means that Kishida, a former long-time...
European markets set to open higher Powell, Lagarde, Kuroda and Bailey at ECB Forum Evergrande scheduled to make $45.2 million coupon...
US indices plunged yesterday amid mounting inflation concerns and rising yields. S&P 500 dropped 2.04%, Nasdaq plunged 2.83% and Dow Jones finished...
Strengthening of the dollar USD Declines in the stock market and precious metals Correction on crude oil US 10-year bond yield continues to move...
