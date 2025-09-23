AUDNZD - recommendation from Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a LONG position on the pair with following levels: Entry:1.0312 Target:1.0800 Stop:...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมันดิบ น้ำมันดิบยังคงเผชิญแรงกดดันจากความคาดหมายว่าจะมีอุปทานล้นตลาดจนถึงสิ้นปีนี้และต่อไปในปีหน้า ปัจจุบันยังไม่มีสัญญาณภัยคุกคามต่ออุปทานโดยตรง เนื่องจากสหรัฐฯ และยุโรปยังไม่ได้ออกมาตรการคว่ำบาตรเข้มงวดต่อรัสเซีย อิรักได้บรรลุข้อตกลงกับรัฐบาลภูมิภาคเคิร์ด (KRG) ในการกลับมาส่งออกน้ำมันไปตุรกีผ่านท่อที่ผ่านเขตเคิร์ด ในขณะเดียวกัน...
เพิ่มเติม
คริปโตเคอเรนซีเปิดการซื้อขายวันจันทร์ด้วยการร่วงลงอย่างหนัก หลังแรงขายทำให้เกิดการลิควิดกว่า 1.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ดัชนีดอลลาร์สหรัฐลดลงมากกว่า 0.2% ในวันนี้ แต่ไม่ได้ช่วยให้ราคาบิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวได้ ตรงกันข้ามกับราคาทองคำที่พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 1% แตะเหนือ 3,700 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ ขณะที่บิทคอยน์ไม่สามารถตามแนวโน้มขาขึ้นเดียวกันได้ แม้จะไม่มีปัจจัยชัดเจนที่กดดันตลาด...
เพิ่มเติม
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น "Triple Witching Day" วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
เพิ่มเติม
Apple shares fell over 1% yesterday after the tech giant unveiled the latest smartphone model, the iPhone 13, as well as a variety of other products. This...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 6.422 million barrels in the week ended September 10, following an 1.529 million decrease in the previous...
US stocks opened flat US industrial production growth slowed in August Microsoft stock (MSFT.US) plans to buy back up to $ 60 billion in shares...
Total industrial production in the US rose 0.4% in August, easing from 0.9% growth in July and missing market consensus of a 0.5 %...
The annual inflation rate in Canada roseto 4.1% in August from 3.7% in July and compared to market forecasts of 3.9%, with base effects from last year...
Stocks in Europe trade mixed DE30 trades between 50- and 200-hour moving averages Brenntag boosts full-year EBITDA forecasts European...
The British pound is the best performing G10 currency today. Currency gained against most of its peers following release of the CPI inflation data for...
While stocks in Europe and the United States managed to recover somewhat from last week's declines, indices from China continue to underperfom. Chinese...
European markets set for lower opening DoE report expected to show drop in energy inventories Canadian CPI data to be released at...
Stocks in Asia trade lower following a release of disappointing data from China. Kospi is one of the few indices from the region that trades higher Chinese...
European stocks close flat US core CPI fell more than expected USD under pressure, precious metals are gaining European indices finished today's...
U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today that its consumer price index fell slightly to 5.3% YoY in August from 5.4% reported in June and July, matching...
Plug Power (PLUG.US) - US hydrogen cell company, gains over 5% during today's Wall Street session. The company announced that it would expand...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:1.3838 Target:1.4250 Stop:...
US inflation rate slows to 5.3% YoY, in line with expectations Oracle (ORCL.US) stock dropped after mixed quarterly figures Apple's (AAPL.US)...
The widely watched US CPI inflation for August has just been released. The data came in line with expectations as the headline inflation dropped slightly...
EURUSD failed to break above a key resistance marked with the downward trendline but holds in the vicinity of 1.1850 area. Key macro release of the day...
Netflix is a great example of growth action, combining long-term capitalization potential with excellent capital resource allocation flexibility. This...
