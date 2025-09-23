Commodity Wrap - Oil, Natural Gas, Palladium, Soybean (14.09.2021)
Oil WTI breaks above key resistance, paving the way for a test of $72.50 mark Bank of America expects oil price to reach $100 per barrel...
น้ำมันดิบ น้ำมันดิบยังคงเผชิญแรงกดดันจากความคาดหมายว่าจะมีอุปทานล้นตลาดจนถึงสิ้นปีนี้และต่อไปในปีหน้า ปัจจุบันยังไม่มีสัญญาณภัยคุกคามต่ออุปทานโดยตรง เนื่องจากสหรัฐฯ และยุโรปยังไม่ได้ออกมาตรการคว่ำบาตรเข้มงวดต่อรัสเซีย อิรักได้บรรลุข้อตกลงกับรัฐบาลภูมิภาคเคิร์ด (KRG) ในการกลับมาส่งออกน้ำมันไปตุรกีผ่านท่อที่ผ่านเขตเคิร์ด ในขณะเดียวกัน...
คริปโตเคอเรนซีเปิดการซื้อขายวันจันทร์ด้วยการร่วงลงอย่างหนัก หลังแรงขายทำให้เกิดการลิควิดกว่า 1.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ดัชนีดอลลาร์สหรัฐลดลงมากกว่า 0.2% ในวันนี้ แต่ไม่ได้ช่วยให้ราคาบิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวได้ ตรงกันข้ามกับราคาทองคำที่พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 1% แตะเหนือ 3,700 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ ขณะที่บิทคอยน์ไม่สามารถตามแนวโน้มขาขึ้นเดียวกันได้ แม้จะไม่มีปัจจัยชัดเจนที่กดดันตลาด...
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
European markets trade mixed DE30 recovers from morning dip Siemens Healthineers to release new mid-term targets in November Stocks...
Gold took a hit last week and pulled back from the area marked with 38.2% retracement ($1,825 area) to 50% retracement of the upward move launched in March...
European markets seen opening flat US CPI data for August due at 1:30 pm BST According to the current situation on the futures markets,...
Stocks in Asia are trading higher today in an attempt to catch up with gains made during yesterday's Europe and US session. Kospi is outperformer...
European stocks gain for 1st time in five sessions Dow Jones and the S&P 500 attempt to rebound from last week losses US inflation expectations...
Alibaba (BABA.US) shares fell sharply during today's session after Financial Times reported that the Chinese authorities are looking to break up its...
Over the last few sessions we have seen the dollar regain strength against the forex majors and today's session again marks the strength of the USD...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:0.7366 Target:0.7585 Stop:...
Litecoin and other cryptocurrencies prices rose sharply following a suspicious press release sent out by GlobeNewswire that referenced a partnership...
US stocks rebound Nike (NKE.US) stock fell after analyst downgrade Virgin Galactic (SPCE.US) stock fell 35 due to flight delay US indices...
Whales continue to accumulate BTC On-chain activity and user adoption of ETH is on the rise Overall interest in crypto derivatives hit a peak...
DE30, as well as other European indices, enjoy big price gains at the start of a new week. Asian and European sessions have been rather quiet in terms...
Stocks in Europe trade higher DE30 tests resistance in 15,700 pts area Daimler and BMW to keep luxury car sales limited Stocks...
EURCHF took a hit on Thursday last week and pulled back from the vicinity of the downward trendline. The move was triggered by European Central Bank insisting...
European indices set for higher opening US retail sales and CPI data due this week CPI reports from Canada and the United Kingdom Futures...
Stocks in Asia are trading lower, being dragged down by the tech sector. Sentiment deteriorate after reports surfaced saying China may widen its...
In this webinar we will discuss: Can the US actually default on its debt? Will the Treasury implement quantitative tightening? What to expect...
