Morning wrap (31.08.2021)
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 gained 0.43%, Nasdaq added 0.90%, Dow Jones moved 0.16% lower and Russell 2000 dropped...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมันดิบ น้ำมันดิบยังคงเผชิญแรงกดดันจากความคาดหมายว่าจะมีอุปทานล้นตลาดจนถึงสิ้นปีนี้และต่อไปในปีหน้า ปัจจุบันยังไม่มีสัญญาณภัยคุกคามต่ออุปทานโดยตรง เนื่องจากสหรัฐฯ และยุโรปยังไม่ได้ออกมาตรการคว่ำบาตรเข้มงวดต่อรัสเซีย อิรักได้บรรลุข้อตกลงกับรัฐบาลภูมิภาคเคิร์ด (KRG) ในการกลับมาส่งออกน้ำมันไปตุรกีผ่านท่อที่ผ่านเขตเคิร์ด ในขณะเดียวกัน...
คริปโตเคอเรนซีเปิดการซื้อขายวันจันทร์ด้วยการร่วงลงอย่างหนัก หลังแรงขายทำให้เกิดการลิควิดกว่า 1.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ดัชนีดอลลาร์สหรัฐลดลงมากกว่า 0.2% ในวันนี้ แต่ไม่ได้ช่วยให้ราคาบิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวได้ ตรงกันข้ามกับราคาทองคำที่พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 1% แตะเหนือ 3,700 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ ขณะที่บิทคอยน์ไม่สามารถตามแนวโน้มขาขึ้นเดียวกันได้ แม้จะไม่มีปัจจัยชัดเจนที่กดดันตลาด...
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
Global equities start week higher US100 and US500 both hit new ATH’s Low volatility in the Forex market As for the Forex market, the...
Li Auto (LI.US) stock erased early gains and is trading 6% lower after a Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer reported a surprise second-quarter...
Upbeat moods prevail in the US stock market. The lack of specific announcements regarding the start of the tapering timeline from Jerome Powell supports...
This new week starts off relatively calm, after a busier Friday session. Powell's speech during the Jackson Hole symposium ended up not bringing any...
Some emerging market currencies perform remarkably well today, although it is worth noting that volatility is limited as the London market is closed today....
S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 hit new all-time highs Japan decides to suspend Moderna`s (MRNA.US) COVID-19 vaccine Affirm stock (AFRM.US) soars 40%...
Chinese government declares further crackdown on crypto Exchange activity of Bitcoin and Ethereum on the rise Bitcoin bulls struggle to break above...
Inflation Rate in Germany rose to 3.90% in August from 3.80 % in July and in line with market expectations. Monthly CPI amounted to 0.0%, with the...
European stocks trade higher DE30 tested 15,900 pts but failed Lufthansa plans to boost capacity for business travellers Majority...
Hurricane Ida, a category 4 tropical storm, made a landfall on the northern coast of the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend. Power outages were reported across...
European markets set for flat opening Flash August CPI data from Germany UK traders off for holiday Moods on the global financial...
US indices rallied on Friday after Powell stuck to his dovish narrative. Small gains on the US futures can be spotted at the start of a new week Bulls...
USD tumbled after Powell’s speech Stock markets at new record highs Gold and silver gain on weaker USD Friday was all...
Fed economic symposium in Jackson Hole will be over after the weekend and the markets' attention will return to data. US jobs data for August is key...
US stock indices jumped after long-awaited Powell’s speech as the Fed Chair delivered his openings remarks during Jackson Hole Symposium. It might...
The long-awaited text of Powell’s speech has just been released. At press time the Fed Chair is delivering his speech. Below we present key bullet...
US equity markets open slightly higher Jackson Hole Symposium begins today Powell’s speech in the spotlight US...
The US dollar gained significantly in recent minutes after Mester’s comments. President and CEO of the Fed of Cleveland says that her view regarding...
