📊 Mixed moods ahead of Jackson Hole
USD pulls back slightly, gold gains while US futures are trading nowhere - this is the state of the market ahead of the first fully-virtual economic symposium...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมันดิบ น้ำมันดิบยังคงเผชิญแรงกดดันจากความคาดหมายว่าจะมีอุปทานล้นตลาดจนถึงสิ้นปีนี้และต่อไปในปีหน้า ปัจจุบันยังไม่มีสัญญาณภัยคุกคามต่ออุปทานโดยตรง เนื่องจากสหรัฐฯ และยุโรปยังไม่ได้ออกมาตรการคว่ำบาตรเข้มงวดต่อรัสเซีย อิรักได้บรรลุข้อตกลงกับรัฐบาลภูมิภาคเคิร์ด (KRG) ในการกลับมาส่งออกน้ำมันไปตุรกีผ่านท่อที่ผ่านเขตเคิร์ด ในขณะเดียวกัน...
คริปโตเคอเรนซีเปิดการซื้อขายวันจันทร์ด้วยการร่วงลงอย่างหนัก หลังแรงขายทำให้เกิดการลิควิดกว่า 1.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ดัชนีดอลลาร์สหรัฐลดลงมากกว่า 0.2% ในวันนี้ แต่ไม่ได้ช่วยให้ราคาบิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวได้ ตรงกันข้ามกับราคาทองคำที่พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 1% แตะเหนือ 3,700 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ ขณะที่บิทคอยน์ไม่สามารถตามแนวโน้มขาขึ้นเดียวกันได้ แม้จะไม่มีปัจจัยชัดเจนที่กดดันตลาด...
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
US core PCE price index, the Fed’s favorite inflation gauge, has just been released. The print for July turned out to be in-line with expectations...
European markets trade mixed DE30 tests resistance at 15,800 pts Vonovia plans €5 billion corporate bond offering Mixed...
TNOTE launched today's trading with a large bearish price gap. TNOTE dropped below a local low from mid-August at around 133.30 and is currently testing...
European stocks set for more or less flat opening of session today Powell to speak at Fed's Jackson Hole meeting US data pack...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.58%, Dow Jones declined 0.54% and Nasdaq moved 0.64% lower. Russell 2000...
Stock indices muted ahead of Jackson Hole symposium US GDP growth slightly below expectations. Jobless claims on the rise ECB minutes signals...
Zoom Video Communications (ZM.US) launched today’s session higher after Morgan Stanley upgraded the company's shares to overweight from equal-weight...
Cryptocurrencies started this week on a positive node and major coins attempted to extend the recent rally. Bitcoin was able to break above the 50’000...
We are currently observing quite a strong pullback on Wall Street. The S&P 500 is trading at its lowest level since August 23 and for a moment fell...
US stocks trade nearly flat US GDP growth slightly below expectations. Jobless claims on the rise Comments from FED officials Coty (COTY.US)...
The market currently focuses on several factors that are more or less related to each other. The situation could clear up on Friday at 3:00 p.m. BST at...
The US economy advanced by an annualized 6.6% % in the second quarter, following a 6.4 % expansion in the previous three-month period,...
Minutes from the ECB July meeting have just been released. Below we presents highlights of the report: New forward guidance best understood...
The German benchmark index finds short-term support at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement. D1 chart The DE30 is able to recover somewhat from...
Airbus (AIR.DE), one of the world's largest manufacturers, has managed to weather the pandemic and continues to benefit from struggles of its main...
European indices trade lower DE30 reaches a 1-week low Delivery Hero reports EBITDA loss for H1 2021 Stocks in Europe are...
USDCAD currency pair experienced some steep gains at the end of the previous week. Nevertheless, sentiment on the pair took a U-turn after the week. Taking...
