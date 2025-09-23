MACRO: Bond yields jump after NFP beat
Today’s US jobs data turned out to be a positive surprise indeed. The NFP report for July showed that the US economy added 943k jobs - above the...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมันดิบ น้ำมันดิบยังคงเผชิญแรงกดดันจากความคาดหมายว่าจะมีอุปทานล้นตลาดจนถึงสิ้นปีนี้และต่อไปในปีหน้า ปัจจุบันยังไม่มีสัญญาณภัยคุกคามต่ออุปทานโดยตรง เนื่องจากสหรัฐฯ และยุโรปยังไม่ได้ออกมาตรการคว่ำบาตรเข้มงวดต่อรัสเซีย อิรักได้บรรลุข้อตกลงกับรัฐบาลภูมิภาคเคิร์ด (KRG) ในการกลับมาส่งออกน้ำมันไปตุรกีผ่านท่อที่ผ่านเขตเคิร์ด ในขณะเดียวกัน...
เพิ่มเติม
คริปโตเคอเรนซีเปิดการซื้อขายวันจันทร์ด้วยการร่วงลงอย่างหนัก หลังแรงขายทำให้เกิดการลิควิดกว่า 1.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ดัชนีดอลลาร์สหรัฐลดลงมากกว่า 0.2% ในวันนี้ แต่ไม่ได้ช่วยให้ราคาบิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวได้ ตรงกันข้ามกับราคาทองคำที่พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 1% แตะเหนือ 3,700 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ ขณะที่บิทคอยน์ไม่สามารถตามแนวโน้มขาขึ้นเดียวกันได้ แม้จะไม่มีปัจจัยชัดเจนที่กดดันตลาด...
เพิ่มเติม
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
เพิ่มเติม
Today’s US jobs data turned out to be a positive surprise indeed. The NFP report for July showed that the US economy added 943k jobs - above the...
NFP report is already behind us and market attention shifts to another key US report - CPI inflation for July. Will data help USD maintain gains from this...
NFP report for July tops expectations US long-end bond yields push higher after NFP beat Smalls caps outperform, tech stocks lag...
Today’s NFP report may have changed the outlook in terms of future Federal Reserve’s steps. The US economy added 943k jobs in July, the fastest...
The long-awaited US labour market data for July has just been released. The NFP report turned out to be a positive surprise. The data showed that...
European trading session has been rather calm so far. Major European indices post small gains while US futures hold near all-time highs. USD is the strongest...
European markets trade higher DE30 closes in on all-time highs Allianz announced €750 million buyback programme European...
Gold continues to pullback from the upper limit of a recent trading range at 38.2% retracement of the upward move launched in early-March 2021 ($1,825...
European markets set to slightly higher Jobs data from the United States and Canada Cannabis companies Canopy Growth and Cronos report...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 gained 0.60%, Dow Jones and Nasdaq added 0.78% each while Russell 2000 rallied 1.81% Moods...
European equities climb for fourth straight session Continuing claims hit new pandemic-era low US100 hit new all-time high European indices...
ViacomCBS (VIAC.US) stock surges more than 6.0% after the company posted solid quarterly results and announced it signed up the highest number of new streaming...
Weekly jobless claims declined further last week meeting Wall Street expectations, while longer-term unemployment signs showed improvement, the Labor Department...
Today Ethereum blockchain underwent major network adjustment, called London hard fork, also referred to as EIP-1559. This was the one of the most highly...
Weekly jobless claims fall in line with expectations Robinhood (HOOD.US) stock fell more than 10% after a four-day surge Moderna (MRNA.US) and ...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.385 million in the week ended July 31st, compared to the 0.400 million rise reported in...
Oil: Brent below $ 70 a barrel, WTI is trading around $ 68 a barrel Russia hopes Iran will join the OPEC + deal when the US lifts sanctions (positive...
The German benchmark index fluctuates between gains and losses on Thursday. D1 chart The DE30 has been moving in a short-term uptrend channel for...
NFP report for July is a key economic release of the week. US jobs data will be released on Friday, 1:30 pm BST and will be closely watched by market participants....
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม