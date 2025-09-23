USD sees little reaction to downbeat ISM Manufacturing PMI report
The ISM Manufacturing PMI edged down to 59.9 in July from 60.6 in June, below market forecasts of 60.08. EURUSD saw a relatively small reaction...
น้ำมันดิบ น้ำมันดิบยังคงเผชิญแรงกดดันจากความคาดหมายว่าจะมีอุปทานล้นตลาดจนถึงสิ้นปีนี้และต่อไปในปีหน้า ปัจจุบันยังไม่มีสัญญาณภัยคุกคามต่ออุปทานโดยตรง เนื่องจากสหรัฐฯ และยุโรปยังไม่ได้ออกมาตรการคว่ำบาตรเข้มงวดต่อรัสเซีย อิรักได้บรรลุข้อตกลงกับรัฐบาลภูมิภาคเคิร์ด (KRG) ในการกลับมาส่งออกน้ำมันไปตุรกีผ่านท่อที่ผ่านเขตเคิร์ด ในขณะเดียวกัน...
คริปโตเคอเรนซีเปิดการซื้อขายวันจันทร์ด้วยการร่วงลงอย่างหนัก หลังแรงขายทำให้เกิดการลิควิดกว่า 1.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ดัชนีดอลลาร์สหรัฐลดลงมากกว่า 0.2% ในวันนี้ แต่ไม่ได้ช่วยให้ราคาบิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวได้ ตรงกันข้ามกับราคาทองคำที่พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 1% แตะเหนือ 3,700 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ ขณะที่บิทคอยน์ไม่สามารถตามแนวโน้มขาขึ้นเดียวกันได้ แม้จะไม่มีปัจจัยชัดเจนที่กดดันตลาด...
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
US Senate agrees infrastructure bill draft Pfizer (PFE.US) and Moderna (MRNA.US) hike prices of their vaccines Square (SQ.US) stock slides after...
Crypto tax slipped into $1T Infrastructure Bill China intends to maintain pressure on the cryptocurrency market Bank Of America believes El Salvador's...
Stock market session has been rather calm so far and things look similar on the FX market... at least when it comes to major currencies. USD is among the...
We are already past the peak of the Wall Street earnings season for the second quarter of 2021. However, it does not mean that there won't be any noteworthy...
European indices trade higher DE30 fails to break above 15,680 pts area Allianz plunges after investigation news Stocks in...
GBPJPY failed to break above the resistance at 153.30 and a downward correction was launched. Pullback pushed the price to the lower limit of the Overbalance...
European markets set to open higher Manufacturing ISM for July Final PMIs from Europe and US Futures markets point to a higher...
Stocks in Asia launched a new week higher. Nikkei gains 1.8%, S&P/ASX 200 adds 1.3% while Kospi trades 0.6% higher. Indices from China gain over...
In this webinar we will discuss: Are Chinese stocks attractive now? How markets reacted to the last FOMC meeting What can we expect from the...
US core PCE inflation surges at fastest pace in 30 years Amazon shares drag Wall Street lower FED Bullard believes that tapering should start this...
Pinterest (PINS.US) shares plunged more than 20% during today's session despite the fact that the image-sharing website operator beat analyst...
Coffee prices lost more than 8% in today's session, falling below 180 cents a pound. The first reports of successive frosts indicate a limited impact...
Core PCE prices in the US, which exclude food and energy, dropped to 0.4% on a monthly basis in June, from a 0.5% rise in previous month and below market...
JP Morgan issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
FOMC meeting did not turn out to be any kind of surprise, with US central bankers deciding to keep policy unchanged. US GDP release missed expectations...
James Bullard, one of the most colorful figures among the Fed members, takes the floor again. The banker spoke about the "good" GDP report that...
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment decreased to 81.2 pts in July from 85.5 pts in June, against expected 80.8 pts. Current...
US stocks launched lower on Friday US core PCE inflation below expectations Amazon (AMZN.US) revenue missed forecasts for the 1st time in 3 years US...
