📈Wall Street rebounds❗
The ongoing session on Wall Street is gaining momentum. Positive sentiment has returned within the last few hours and the US indices are recovering dynamically...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมันดิบ น้ำมันดิบยังคงเผชิญแรงกดดันจากความคาดหมายว่าจะมีอุปทานล้นตลาดจนถึงสิ้นปีนี้และต่อไปในปีหน้า ปัจจุบันยังไม่มีสัญญาณภัยคุกคามต่ออุปทานโดยตรง เนื่องจากสหรัฐฯ และยุโรปยังไม่ได้ออกมาตรการคว่ำบาตรเข้มงวดต่อรัสเซีย อิรักได้บรรลุข้อตกลงกับรัฐบาลภูมิภาคเคิร์ด (KRG) ในการกลับมาส่งออกน้ำมันไปตุรกีผ่านท่อที่ผ่านเขตเคิร์ด ในขณะเดียวกัน...
คริปโตเคอเรนซีเปิดการซื้อขายวันจันทร์ด้วยการร่วงลงอย่างหนัก หลังแรงขายทำให้เกิดการลิควิดกว่า 1.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ดัชนีดอลลาร์สหรัฐลดลงมากกว่า 0.2% ในวันนี้ แต่ไม่ได้ช่วยให้ราคาบิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวได้ ตรงกันข้ามกับราคาทองคำที่พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 1% แตะเหนือ 3,700 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ ขณะที่บิทคอยน์ไม่สามารถตามแนวโน้มขาขึ้นเดียวกันได้ แม้จะไม่มีปัจจัยชัดเจนที่กดดันตลาด...
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
Crude oil prices were under pressure today, despite a moderate rebound in global equity markets. The sentiment remains mixed - although the stock market...
US stock markets opened modestly higher US 10Y Treasury yield hit new 5 month low IBM (IBM.US) stock climbs on upbeat quarterly earnings US...
The price of gold is trading approximately $ 25 above yesterday's lows. Today's increases are a continuation of yesterday's move, which at...
Oil: OPEC+ unexpectedly reaches agreement on future output cuts Agreement was extended until the end of 2022. It was set to expire in...
Fortinet shares are about 50% undervalued relative to their peers. The cybersecurity industry is enjoying significant tailwinds. The executive is...
European markets try bounce after sell-off DE30 gives up most of morning gains Deutsche Post explores options for long-distance drones European...
Stock markets in Europe and the United States experienced a steep sell-off yesterday. German DAX (DE30) dropped 2.6% while US Dow Jones (US30) declined...
European markets set to open slightly higher US housing data and API report Netflix reports Q2 earnings Futures markets point...
US indices finished yesterday's trading significantly lower. S&P 500 dropped 1.58%, Dow Jones moved 2.09% lower while Nasdaq declined 1.06%....
European indices had their worst session since October US stock under heavy selling pressure Oil plunges 8% European indices finished today's...
Moderna (MRNA.US), an American company best known for its Covid-19 vaccine, was observed by many investors in recent days. Moderna shares have been gaining...
Today's risk aversion strengthens the US dollar against a number of currencies, one of which is the British pound. Interestingly, the GBP is weakening...
Major cryptocurrencies fell sharply Cryptocurrency miners may be moving to Texas after China crackdown PayPal increases Bitcoin purchase limit to...
The increase in market volatility in recent days affects in particular stock market investors. While some stock indices fell more than 3% today, the Volatility...
US indices fall more than 1 % US 10Y Treasury yield lowest since February Tractor Supply (TSCO.US) stock fell sharply after earnings US indices...
Despite the fact that the OPEC + agreement is perceived by many institutions as a positive event for the market, prices are clearly falling today. At one...
European markets trade lower Rising Covid-19 cases weigh on market sentiment Lufthansa (LHA.DE) stock fell more than 3% on virus concerns European...
