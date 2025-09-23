📉DE30 breaks below key support❗
DE30 launched today's session lower amid rising concerns over surge of Covid-19 cases globally and inflation. Also destruction caused by massive flooding...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมันดิบ น้ำมันดิบยังคงเผชิญแรงกดดันจากความคาดหมายว่าจะมีอุปทานล้นตลาดจนถึงสิ้นปีนี้และต่อไปในปีหน้า ปัจจุบันยังไม่มีสัญญาณภัยคุกคามต่ออุปทานโดยตรง เนื่องจากสหรัฐฯ และยุโรปยังไม่ได้ออกมาตรการคว่ำบาตรเข้มงวดต่อรัสเซีย อิรักได้บรรลุข้อตกลงกับรัฐบาลภูมิภาคเคิร์ด (KRG) ในการกลับมาส่งออกน้ำมันไปตุรกีผ่านท่อที่ผ่านเขตเคิร์ด ในขณะเดียวกัน...
คริปโตเคอเรนซีเปิดการซื้อขายวันจันทร์ด้วยการร่วงลงอย่างหนัก หลังแรงขายทำให้เกิดการลิควิดกว่า 1.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ดัชนีดอลลาร์สหรัฐลดลงมากกว่า 0.2% ในวันนี้ แต่ไม่ได้ช่วยให้ราคาบิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวได้ ตรงกันข้ามกับราคาทองคำที่พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 1% แตะเหนือ 3,700 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ ขณะที่บิทคอยน์ไม่สามารถตามแนวโน้มขาขึ้นเดียวกันได้ แม้จะไม่มีปัจจัยชัดเจนที่กดดันตลาด...
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
US500 lost more than 300 points on Friday and recorded its worst week in over a month amid increasing inflation concerns and surging coronavirus cases....
European markets seen opening lower Rising number of new COVID-19 cases Oil prices under pressure following OPEC+ agreement Futures markets...
In this webinar we will discuss: US inflation and Powell speeches OPEC decision and impact on prices EM currencies – which one is the best? Upcoming...
Downbeat moods can be spotted in Asia. Nikkei fell 1.15%, Kospi lost 0.90% and S&P/ASX 200 moved 0.78% lower. Indices from China are also under...
Stocks reverse gains in afternoon trading US retails sales rise unexpectedly US consumer morale weakens Silver fell more than 2% European...
Zynex Medical (ZYXI.US) stock surged more than 7% during today's session, extending yesterday's gains. A manufacturer of non-invasive medical devices...
US retail trade rose 0.6 % MoM in June, well above market expectations of 0.4% MoM decline. However this sharp increase is offset by a significant...
This week we saw limited volatility in the markets as the holiday season is in full swing. On the other hand, investors closely monitored the situation...
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment for the US dropped to a five-month low of 80.8 in July 2021, from 85.5 in the previous month and missing...
Retail sales above forecasts Intel (INTC.US) explores deal to buy chip maker GlobalFoundries for 30 billion Moderna (MRNA.US) stock jumps 7.0% in...
US retail sales data for June was released at 1:30 pm BST. Report turned out to be better than expected but it did not trigger any major...
The most important macroeconomic data during today's session will be released in an hour. Retail sales are expected to show a decline of 0.4% MoM for...
European markets trade higher Eurozone inflation rate confirmed at 1.9% Puma (PUM.DE) raises 2021 guidance DE30 attempted to rebound on Friday,...
Inflation rate in the Euro Area dropped to 1.90% in June from 2% in May, in line with market expectations. Core consumer prices increased 0.90% in June...
WTI crude (OIL.WTI) is approaching $71 barrel which is the lowest level since mid June, and on course for 4% weekly loss, the most since mid-March, as...
European markets seen opening higher Finalized June inflation figures for Eurozone US retail sales and consumer sentiment data Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 fell 0.33%, Dow Jones moved 0.15% higher, Nasdaq dropped 0.70% and Russell 2000 slumped...
European equities finished 1% lower US jobless claims fall to new pandemic low US 10-year Treasury yield at 5-month low US100 under pressure European...
