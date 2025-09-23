⛽ Oil price swings on OPEC+ deal rumours
Oil experienced wild price swings shortly after 12:00 pm BST. News hit the market saying that the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia have reached an...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมันดิบ น้ำมันดิบยังคงเผชิญแรงกดดันจากความคาดหมายว่าจะมีอุปทานล้นตลาดจนถึงสิ้นปีนี้และต่อไปในปีหน้า ปัจจุบันยังไม่มีสัญญาณภัยคุกคามต่ออุปทานโดยตรง เนื่องจากสหรัฐฯ และยุโรปยังไม่ได้ออกมาตรการคว่ำบาตรเข้มงวดต่อรัสเซีย อิรักได้บรรลุข้อตกลงกับรัฐบาลภูมิภาคเคิร์ด (KRG) ในการกลับมาส่งออกน้ำมันไปตุรกีผ่านท่อที่ผ่านเขตเคิร์ด ในขณะเดียวกัน...
คริปโตเคอเรนซีเปิดการซื้อขายวันจันทร์ด้วยการร่วงลงอย่างหนัก หลังแรงขายทำให้เกิดการลิควิดกว่า 1.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ดัชนีดอลลาร์สหรัฐลดลงมากกว่า 0.2% ในวันนี้ แต่ไม่ได้ช่วยให้ราคาบิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวได้ ตรงกันข้ามกับราคาทองคำที่พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 1% แตะเหนือ 3,700 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ ขณะที่บิทคอยน์ไม่สามารถตามแนวโน้มขาขึ้นเดียวกันได้ แม้จะไม่มีปัจจัยชัดเจนที่กดดันตลาด...
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at the effective lower bound of 19.00 %, as widely expected. USDTRY...
European markets trade mixed DE30 climbs back above 15,750 pts Hugo Boss rallies after preliminary Q2 results European stock...
Expectations that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand will turn more hawkish have been intensifying for some time. Nevertheless, today's announcement from...
European markets seen opening lower BoC and CBRT rate decision Powell's testimony, more US banking earnings Futures markets...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.35%, Dow Jones moved 0.31% lower and Nasdaq declined 0.38%. Russell 2000...
European indices remain near record levels US CPI inflation rate highest since 2008 Strong start to second-quarter earnings season Dollar returned...
JPMorgan (JPM.US) stock dropped more than 2.5% despite the fact that the company posted upbeat quarterly figures. One of the major US banks earned $ 3.78...
TD BANK issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a SHORT position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
After the release of inflation data, we could observe a dynamic downward reaction of the major US indices. Nevertheless, the negative sentiment did...
Annual inflation rate in the US accelerated to 5.4% in June from 5% in May, hitting a fresh high since August of 2008, and well above market projections...
US CPI inflation rate well above expectations JPMorgan (JPM.US) and Goldman Sachs (GS.US) beats estimates Boeing (BA.US) will reduce the production...
The awaited US CPI inflation data for June has been released and showed a massive acceleration in price growth. The data came in above market expectations...
Oil: Uncertainty relating OPEC+ continues. Stand-off between United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia has not been resolved yet OPEC+ does...
Gold outperforms other precious metals today. While silver, platinum and palladium trade lower, gold manages to post small gains and hold above the $1,800...
Activision Blizzard is one of the best names in the video game industry with highly competitive and profitable franchises. The company is...
