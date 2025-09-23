DE30 pulls back from 15,800 pts area
European stock markets trade lower DE30 pulls back from ATH Covestro upgrades full-year outlook European stock markets mostly...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมันดิบ น้ำมันดิบยังคงเผชิญแรงกดดันจากความคาดหมายว่าจะมีอุปทานล้นตลาดจนถึงสิ้นปีนี้และต่อไปในปีหน้า ปัจจุบันยังไม่มีสัญญาณภัยคุกคามต่ออุปทานโดยตรง เนื่องจากสหรัฐฯ และยุโรปยังไม่ได้ออกมาตรการคว่ำบาตรเข้มงวดต่อรัสเซีย อิรักได้บรรลุข้อตกลงกับรัฐบาลภูมิภาคเคิร์ด (KRG) ในการกลับมาส่งออกน้ำมันไปตุรกีผ่านท่อที่ผ่านเขตเคิร์ด ในขณะเดียวกัน...
คริปโตเคอเรนซีเปิดการซื้อขายวันจันทร์ด้วยการร่วงลงอย่างหนัก หลังแรงขายทำให้เกิดการลิควิดกว่า 1.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ดัชนีดอลลาร์สหรัฐลดลงมากกว่า 0.2% ในวันนี้ แต่ไม่ได้ช่วยให้ราคาบิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวได้ ตรงกันข้ามกับราคาทองคำที่พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 1% แตะเหนือ 3,700 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ ขณะที่บิทคอยน์ไม่สามารถตามแนวโน้มขาขึ้นเดียวกันได้ แม้จะไม่มีปัจจัยชัดเจนที่กดดันตลาด...
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
US CPI data release for June scheduled at 1:30 pm BST is a key macro release of the day. Market expects a slight slowdown in the headline gauge with a...
European markets expected to open lower US CPI data for June Earnings from JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs European futures point...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.35%, Dow Jones moved 0.36% higher while Nasdaq added 0.21%. Russell 2000...
European indices at record levels Earnings season set to begin Lagarde signaled an extension to the ECB's current €1.85 trillion bond-buying...
Virgin Galactic (SPCE.US) stocks experience increased volatility during today's session. Shares rose more than 10 % in premarket after the space travel...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:1.2505 Target:...
Today's session is relatively quiet, with the market showing weak signs of liquidity. The european session was relatively quiet as well. However,...
European indices managed to erase early losses and climbed above the flatline during afternoon trades on Monday. The German stock market index DAX (DE30)...
US stocks trade mixed Earnings season set to begin Virgin Galactic (SPCE.US) climbs after key test flight with Richard Branson US indices launched...
• Major cryptocurrencies are trading sideways • Paraguay government to introduce regulation for Bitcoin after El Salvador’s historic...
Summer is usually a time of lull on the financial markets. There are less market events scheduled and governments from many countries go on a recess so...
European stock markets trade lower DE30 fails to break above 15,675 pts resistance BASF upgraded full-year forecasts European...
While oil has managed to recover a bulk of losses by the end of the previous week, downbeat moods returned at the beginning of a new week. A drop is reasoned...
European markets seen opening flat WASDE report to be release in the afternoon BoC and RBNZ decision later in the week Following...
Stocks in Asia are trading higher at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei gains over 2%, S&P/ASX 200 trades 0.7% higher while Kospi adds 1%. Indices...
Global equities rebound US bond market halts 8-day run Employment data from Canada above estimates Global markets made...
Pitney Bowes (PBI.US), commerce-solutions provider, jumped over 10% during today’s US session. Investors rushed to buy its shares after private equity...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
