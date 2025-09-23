Morning wrap (07.07.2021)
Indices from Wall Street finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.20%, Dow Jones moved 0.60% lower while Russell 2000 slumped...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมันดิบ น้ำมันดิบยังคงเผชิญแรงกดดันจากความคาดหมายว่าจะมีอุปทานล้นตลาดจนถึงสิ้นปีนี้และต่อไปในปีหน้า ปัจจุบันยังไม่มีสัญญาณภัยคุกคามต่ออุปทานโดยตรง เนื่องจากสหรัฐฯ และยุโรปยังไม่ได้ออกมาตรการคว่ำบาตรเข้มงวดต่อรัสเซีย อิรักได้บรรลุข้อตกลงกับรัฐบาลภูมิภาคเคิร์ด (KRG) ในการกลับมาส่งออกน้ำมันไปตุรกีผ่านท่อที่ผ่านเขตเคิร์ด ในขณะเดียวกัน...
คริปโตเคอเรนซีเปิดการซื้อขายวันจันทร์ด้วยการร่วงลงอย่างหนัก หลังแรงขายทำให้เกิดการลิควิดกว่า 1.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ดัชนีดอลลาร์สหรัฐลดลงมากกว่า 0.2% ในวันนี้ แต่ไม่ได้ช่วยให้ราคาบิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวได้ ตรงกันข้ามกับราคาทองคำที่พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 1% แตะเหนือ 3,700 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ ขณะที่บิทคอยน์ไม่สามารถตามแนวโน้มขาขึ้นเดียวกันได้ แม้จะไม่มีปัจจัยชัดเจนที่กดดันตลาด...
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
US stocks under pressure Gold and oil momentum slows Dollar edges up as investors await FOMC Minutes With US investors returning to the market...
We are observing a very interesting situation on the markets, in fact an anomaly. The return of the United States to the market after yesterday's holiday...
The US Defense Department is cancelling a $10B JEDI (Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure) contract awarded to Microsoft (MSFT.US). Pentagon said today...
The Institute of Supply Management (ISM) today released the June Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI). The headline Composite Index fell to 60.1,...
Tesla (TSLA.US) remains an early growth company focused on expanding its production capacity and product line. Profitability is not a major issue...
S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hit new record highs ISM Services PMI survey below expectations Pinduoduo (PDD.US) stock fell 2% on regulation...
The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI for the US fell to 60.1 in June from 64.0 in the previous month, well below analysts’ expectations of 63.5. activity/production...
Oil No agreement among OPEC+ members. Group's output is likely to remain unchanged in August at 5.8 million barrels per day. No new date for...
Stocks from Western Europe trade lower DE30 tested lower limit of trading range Reuters claims Airbus delivered over 70 airplanes...
Precious metals are trading higher today with gold breaking above the $1,800 psychological level. US dollar is the weakest among G10 currencies and it...
Australian dollar is booking strong gains today amid improved sentiment towards the Antipodean currencies. AUDUSD is trading almost 1% higher on the day....
European markets seen opening lower OPEC+ talks fell apart German ZEW and US services ISM Futures markets point to a lower...
A mixed mood could have been spotted during today's Asian trading hours. Australian S&P/ASX 200 and indices from China dropped while Japanese...
No major moves in the stock market Holiday in the United States OPEC + meeting has been postponed Traders from the United States are off...
EURJPY pair has been moving in an upward trend since the beginning of November. Nevertheless, looking at the D1 interval, the first indications of a trend...
The OPEC + meeting was postponed, however, the representatives of the organization did not set a date for the next meeting. As a result, OPEC will maintain...
Oil prices continue to rise today, with Brent and WTI gaining around 0.30%. Attention remains focused on the OPEC + meeting, where an agreement to gradually...
