US OPEN: Wall Street opens higher, US500 tests record highs
US indices launched today's trading higher US500 tests all-time high area Nike reaches fresh all-time high following fiscal Q4...
น้ำมันดิบ น้ำมันดิบยังคงเผชิญแรงกดดันจากความคาดหมายว่าจะมีอุปทานล้นตลาดจนถึงสิ้นปีนี้และต่อไปในปีหน้า ปัจจุบันยังไม่มีสัญญาณภัยคุกคามต่ออุปทานโดยตรง เนื่องจากสหรัฐฯ และยุโรปยังไม่ได้ออกมาตรการคว่ำบาตรเข้มงวดต่อรัสเซีย อิรักได้บรรลุข้อตกลงกับรัฐบาลภูมิภาคเคิร์ด (KRG) ในการกลับมาส่งออกน้ำมันไปตุรกีผ่านท่อที่ผ่านเขตเคิร์ด ในขณะเดียวกัน...
คริปโตเคอเรนซีเปิดการซื้อขายวันจันทร์ด้วยการร่วงลงอย่างหนัก หลังแรงขายทำให้เกิดการลิควิดกว่า 1.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ดัชนีดอลลาร์สหรัฐลดลงมากกว่า 0.2% ในวันนี้ แต่ไม่ได้ช่วยให้ราคาบิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวได้ ตรงกันข้ามกับราคาทองคำที่พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 1% แตะเหนือ 3,700 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ ขณะที่บิทคอยน์ไม่สามารถตามแนวโน้มขาขึ้นเดียวกันได้ แม้จะไม่มีปัจจัยชัดเจนที่กดดันตลาด...
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
US PCE Price Index went fell to 0.4% MoM in May, from a 0.6% increase in April and below analysts expectation of 0.5%. Year-on-year, the PCE price index...
European stock markets trade mixed DE30 pulled back to support at 15,511 pts Daimler (DAI.DE) stock upgraded by JP Morgan European indices...
Gold has been underperforming as of late and remains below strong resistance at $1800 despite the ongoing bullish sentiment. Currently price is consolidating...
European stock markets seen opening higher US PCE data 4 Fed members to deliver speeches Futures markets point to a higher opening of today's...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 rose 0.58%, Dow Jones surged 0.95% while Nasdaq gained 0.69%. Russell 2000 added...
BoE left monetary policy unchanged US Stocks rise, S&P and Nasdaq hit new ATH Biden signs infrastructure deal US weekly Jobless claims rose...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock surged nearly 6.0% after CEO Elon Musk said he would list SpaceX's space internet venture, Starlink, when its cash flow is reasonably...
Initial jobless claims fell slightly to 411k from the upwardly revised 418k in the previous week, however today's reading again came in above analysts’...
S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit new ATH Jobless claims climb for 2nd week Eli Lilly (LLY.US) received breakthrough therapy designation for its Alzheimer's...
The US economy grew by an annualized 6.4% in the first quarter, following a 4.3 % expansion in the previous three-month period, matching...
Picking a winning stock is not an easy task. It requires multiple steps to do, from downloading data to analysing it. As the investing universe gets bigger,...
The German benchmark index can make up some of yesterday's losses on Thursday. M30 chart The DE30 is testing yesterday's midday high at 15,630...
The Bank of England decided to take a wait-and-see approach during its June monetary policy meeting. Central Bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged...
European stock markets trade higher DE30 climbs back above 15,530 pts Siemens upgraded financial targets In spite of a mixed...
Bank of England is set to announce a monetary policy decision at 12:00 pm BST today. Market does not expect changes to monetary policy settings. Meeting...
European stock markets seen opening higher Bank of England set to announce rate decision at 12:00 pm BST 4 Fed members to deliver...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 dropped 0.11%, Dow Jones moved 0.21% lower while Nasdaq gained 0.13% and closed at...
