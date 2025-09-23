Daily summary: Wall Street subdued after mixed PMIs
European stocks snap two-day rally Mixed PMI readings from US Bitcoin rebounds During today's session, a number of PMI indicators from...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมันดิบ น้ำมันดิบยังคงเผชิญแรงกดดันจากความคาดหมายว่าจะมีอุปทานล้นตลาดจนถึงสิ้นปีนี้และต่อไปในปีหน้า ปัจจุบันยังไม่มีสัญญาณภัยคุกคามต่ออุปทานโดยตรง เนื่องจากสหรัฐฯ และยุโรปยังไม่ได้ออกมาตรการคว่ำบาตรเข้มงวดต่อรัสเซีย อิรักได้บรรลุข้อตกลงกับรัฐบาลภูมิภาคเคิร์ด (KRG) ในการกลับมาส่งออกน้ำมันไปตุรกีผ่านท่อที่ผ่านเขตเคิร์ด ในขณะเดียวกัน...
คริปโตเคอเรนซีเปิดการซื้อขายวันจันทร์ด้วยการร่วงลงอย่างหนัก หลังแรงขายทำให้เกิดการลิควิดกว่า 1.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ดัชนีดอลลาร์สหรัฐลดลงมากกว่า 0.2% ในวันนี้ แต่ไม่ได้ช่วยให้ราคาบิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวได้ ตรงกันข้ามกับราคาทองคำที่พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 1% แตะเหนือ 3,700 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ ขณะที่บิทคอยน์ไม่สามารถตามแนวโน้มขาขึ้นเดียวกันได้ แม้จะไม่มีปัจจัยชัดเจนที่กดดันตลาด...
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
Coinbase (COIN.US) stock jumped more than 2% trying to erase recent losses as the cryptocurrency exchange benefits from bitcoin price rebound. Much of...
The Czech National Bank raised interest rates by 0.25 percentage points to 0.5 percent, thus following in the footsteps of the National Bank of Hungary....
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 7.61 million barrels in the week ended June 18th, following an 7.355 million decrease in the previous week...
US stocks hover near record highs Mixed PMI figures MicroStrategy (MSTR.US) stock rebounds after yesterday's sell-off US indices were little...
The IHS Markit US Manufacturing PMI jumped to 62.60 in June from 62.1 in May, beating market forecasts of 61.5. The IHS Markit...
Volatility soared last week following the FOMC meeting. Large price swings could be observed on gold, USD and stock markets. Elsewhere, Bitcoin had a volatile...
The GBP/USD recovered from a weekly low of 1.3785 and hit a fresh weekly high of 1.3986. The pound was supported by comments from the UK Health Minister...
European stock markets trade lower DE30 defends 15,530 pts area Vonovia officially launched takeover offer of Deutsche Wohnen Major...
Gold took a hit following the FOMC meeting last week and hawkish comments from Bullard. Other precious metals, like silver, were also impacted. Silver...
Flash PMI data for June from France and Germany has been released this morning. Market consensus called for higher services readings compared to a month...
European markets expected to open flat PMIs from Europe and the United States Speech from ECB President Lagarde Futures markets...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 added 0.51%, Dow Jones gained 0.20% and Nasdaq moved 0.79% higher. Russell 2000 added...
Bitcoin recovered above $32,000 after plunging below $30,000 Stocks in Europe and the United States advance US dollar mixed against...
MicroStrategy (MSTR.US) launched today's trading with a massive bearish price gap. While the company focuses on business intelligence software and...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short pending position on the pair with following...
There were no major economic data releases scheduled for today. However, investors got to hear from 3 members so far today and given how recent remarks...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a pending long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Wall Street opens slightly lower US100 looks towards recent highs in 14,200 pts Delta Air Lines seeks to hire 1,000 additional pilots US...
