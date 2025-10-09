อ่านเพิ่มเติม

เงินเฟ้อและความไม่แน่นอนทางเศรษฐกิจ

9 ตุลาคม 2025

ในตลาดการเงิน “Debasement Trade” หมายถึงกลยุทธ์การลงทุนที่มุ่งปกป้อง กำลังซื้อ ของนักลงทุนจากการ ลดค่าของเงินกระดาษ (fiat money) แนวคิดง่าย ๆ คือ: เมื่อรัฐบาลและธนาคารกลาง ขยายปริมาณเงินเร็วกว่าเศรษฐกิจจริงเติบโต มูลค่าของสกุลเงินจะลดลง ทำให้สินทรัพย์ที่มีปริมาณจำกัด เช่น ทองคำ เงิน หรือบิทคอยน์...

💥 NZDUSD ร่วงแตะระดับต่ำสุดในรอบ 6 เดือน หลัง RBNZ ประกาศลดดอกเบี้ยแบบไม่คาดคิด ✂️

8 ตุลาคม 2025

🏦 ธนาคารกลางนิวซีแลนด์ (RBNZ) ประกาศลดดอกเบี้ยนโยบายแรงกว่าคาด 0.50% สู่ระดับ 2.50% เพื่อตอบสนองต่อการชะลอตัวของเศรษฐกิจและช่องว่างอุปสงค์ที่กว้างขึ้น 📉 คณะกรรมการระบุว่า แรงกดดันเงินเฟ้อภายในประเทศเริ่มผ่อนคลาย โดยอัตราเงินเฟ้อพื้นฐาน (ไม่รวมราคาที่รัฐกำหนด) เคลื่อนไหวสอดคล้องกับกรอบเป้าหมาย แม้...

FOMC ชี้ AI เปลี่ยนโครงสร้างเศรษฐกิจ

8 ตุลาคม 2025

  Stephen Miran (FOMC, กันยายน 2025): มองว่า ความไม่แน่นอนทางเศรษฐกิจลดลงและการเติบโตอาจดีขึ้น แต่การเงินต้องมีมุมมองล่วงหน้าเนื่องจากผลล่าช้า เตือนว่าการคุมเข้มมากเกินไปหรือผ่อนคลายน้อยเกินไปมีความเสี่ยง เขามั่นใจกว่าผู้อื่นว่า เงินเฟ้อจะลดลงต่อเนื่องเมื่อแรงกดดันค่าเช่าและที่อยู่อาศัยคลี่คลาย...

