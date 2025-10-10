Bank of Canada keeps rates unchanged
The Bank of Canada left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at the effective lower bound of 0.25 %, as widely expected. Central bank will hold current...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ดัชนีดอลลาร์ปรับขึ้น 4 วันติดต่อกัน (+0.6%) ทะยานสู่ระดับสูงสุดในรอบ 2 เดือน ราคาทะลุ EMA100 (เส้นม่วงเข้ม) ซึ่งเคยเป็นจุดเริ่มต้นของแนวโน้มขาลงที่รุนแรงที่สุดตั้งแต่ปี 2022 แรงกดดันเริ่มคลายหลังดัชนีแตะ ต่ำสุดในรอบ 3 ปี เดือนมิถุนายน แต่ การกลับตัวแนวโน้มระยะยาวยังไม่น่าจะเกิด...
Super Micro Computer (SMCI): ผู้ให้บริการโครงสร้างพื้นฐาน AI – ก้าวสู่ Tech Giant ตัวต่อไป หรือแค่กระแสชั่วคราว? ในเวลาเพียง สองปี Super Micro Computer (SMCI) ได้เปลี่ยนจากผู้ผลิตเซิร์ฟเวอร์เฉพาะกลุ่ม กลายเป็นหนึ่งในบริษัทที่น่าจับตามองที่สุดในตลาดหุ้นสหรัฐฯ สำหรับนักลงทุนหลายคน SMCI กลายเป็นสัญลักษณ์ของ...
หุ้น Amazon ฟื้นตัวรับ “Prime Big Deal Day” – การทดสอบครั้งใหญ่ของกลยุทธ์ AI หุ้นของ Amazon ปรับตัวขึ้นกว่า 1.5% ในวันแรกของงาน Prime Big Deal Day เมื่อเทียบกับ Nasdaq 100 ที่เพิ่มขึ้น 1.1% และ S&P 500 ที่เพิ่มขึ้น 0.5% สะท้อนความเชื่อมั่นที่เริ่มกลับมาว่าธุรกิจอีคอมเมิร์ซอาจฟื้นตัวได้ดีในไตรมาส...
US 10Y bond yield at 3-month low US500 approaches its ATH Campbell Soup (CPB.US) quarterly profit fell more than expected Clover Health (CLOV.US)...
US30 Looking at the technical situation on the Dow Jones (US30), one can see that the index has been trading in an upward trend recently. Buyers managed...
US CPI data for April showed much higher price growth than market expected. Inflation in annual terms reached 4.2% - the highest reading since mid-2008!...
The cryptocurrency market is under pressure this week after US officials announced they have recovered nearly all of the bitcoin ransom paid to the perpetrators...
Stocks in Europe trade mixed DE30 tests upward trendline Lufthansa gains after US eases travel restrictions Stocks in Europe...
Rate decision from the Bank of Canada is a key event of the day. No change in rates or asset purchases is expected. However, traders should keep in mind...
Stock markets in Europe expected to open flat Bank of Canada decision at 3:00 pm BST API report showed smaller-than-expected drop...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. Nasdaq gained 0.31%, Russell 2000 added 1.06%, S&P 500 moved 0.02% higher while Dow Jones...
Calm session on the Forex market European stocks hold near record highs Wall Street struggles to gain traction Increased volatility in the...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock jumped 3% at the beginning of today's session following upbeat sales figures of its vehicles produced in China. According to...
TD BANK issued a recommendation for the CADJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURAUD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:1.5715 Target:1.4800 Stop:...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Oil: The price of WTI crude oil reached $ 70 a barrel, but retreated possibly due to profit taking The latest EIA report points to a balanced oil...
Nautilus (NLS.US) is a home fitness and fitness company. One of the advantages of Nautilus is that the COVID situation has worked in its favor and that...
US trade balance falls from record levels Stitch Fix (SFIX.US) shares soar on quarterly figures Clover Health Investments (CLOV.US) is another...
Stocks from Western Europe trade higher DE30 tested ATH but failed to break above Airbus delivered 50 jets in May Majority...
