Morning wrap (01.02.2024)
Wall Street indices slumped during cash session yesterday, reacting to disappointing tech earnings released on Tuesday evening and to yesterday's...
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
This Friday we get September’s labour market report from the US. The market is expecting non-farm payrolls to expand by 150k, up from 142k in August. The unemployment rate is expected to remain steady at 4.2%, and YoY growth in average annual earnings is also expected to remain at August’s...
The takeaways from this Fed meeting are that the Fed is not ready to cut interest rates right now, however, they are happy with the disinflation trend,...
FOMC left interest rates unchanged in the 5.25-5.50%, in-line with expectations Reference to additional policy firming was removed from FOMC statement...
Fed left interest rates unchanged in the 5.25-5.50% range at the first meeting of 2024, in-line with market expectations. Statement turned out to be hawkish...
Statement from the FOMC January meeting turned out to be hawkish. Markets were hoping that the US central bank would pave the way and set expectations...
FOMC announced its latest monetary policy decision, and the first one of this year, today at 7:00 pm GMT. There was no surprise when it comes to rates...
AUDJPY is trading around 1% lower today, as AUD is the worst performing G10 currency and JPY is a leader among majors. AUD is weakening following...
New York Community Bank (NYCB.US) is one of the worst performing US stocks today, launching cash session with an over-40% bearish price gap. Bank's...
US Department of Energy (DOE) released an official, weekly report on US oil inventories today at 3:30 pm GMT. Market expectations pointed to a small drop...
The focus on Wednesday is firmly on the Federal Reserve meeting, even though there has been a large number of corporate earnings on both sides of the Atlantic....
Wall Street opens lower US100 pulls back after tech earnings Paramount jumps on takeover offer Wall Street indices launched today's trading...
Fed will announce the first rate decision of 2024 today at 7:00 pm GMT Economists do not expect rates to be changed This meeting will not be accompanied...
Profit-taking moves from the US to Europe DAX (DE40) trading flat ahead of Federal Reserve decision Novo Nordisk (NOVOB.DK) trading on limited upside...
01:15 PM GMT, United States - Employment Data for January: ADP Nonfarm Employment Change: actual 107K; forecast 145K; previous...
1:00 PM GMT, Germany - Inflation Data for January: German CPI: actual 0.2% MoM; forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.1% MoM; German...
The Australian Dollar (AUD) is facing a downturn for the second consecutive session. Today, AUD is the weakest currency among G10 currencies, influenced...
Today's macro calendar is focused on retail sales data from the first part of the day and macro publications from the USA in the second part. Retail...
Wall Street futures decline despite better than expected Q4 2023 results of Big Tech stocks. Both reports of Microsoft and Alphabet (especially Microsoft,...
07:00 AM GMT, Germany - Retail Sales Data for December: German Import Price Index: actual -1.1% MoM; forecast -0.5% MoM; previous...