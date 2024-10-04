Economic calendar: US retail sales reading in the market spotlight
Retail sales in China surprised positively, Asian indices on upward wave European index contracts open higher Markets await PPI and retail...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
October's inflation data from UK Inflation CPI from the United Kingdom came in 4.6% y/y vs 4.7% y/y exp. and 6.7% previously (MoM 0% vs 0.1% MoM...
Yesterday's euphoric gains on Wall Street supported the bulls in the Asian session, which saw strong gains in the benchmarks of Japan, South Korea...
Wall Street indices launched today's trading higher and gained further during the cash session after softer-than-expected US CPI reading for October...
Oil is trading 0.5% higher on the day. Crude prices were down over 1% earlier today, but those declines were completely erased following US CPI data release...
US-listed shares of Sea Limited (SE1.US), Singaporean tech conglomerate, are sinking 20% today. Share price plunge was triggered by disappointing Q3 2023...
US CPI inflation data for October released earlier today was a key macro report scheduled for today. Report turned out to be a dovish surprise, with both...
Wall Street indices launched today's trading higher Softer-than-expected CPI reading provides fuel for rally Snap jumps on deal with Amazon Wall...
US CPI report for October at 1:30 pm GMT was the key macro release of the day. Report was expected to show a deceleration in the headline price gauge as...
DE30 breaks above 200-day EMA Delivery Hero shares gain after earnings release Citi raises recommendation for Continental shares General...
Today we are seeing a drop in sentiment in the crypto market where only DYDX and Polygon (12% and 4% increases, respectively) actually stand out positively...
The NFIB Business Optimism Index (US small businesses survey) came in at 90.7 versus 90.5 forecast and 90.8 previously Philip Jefferson of the Fed Uncertainty...
Key Predictions: Market expectations indicate a decrease in inflation dynamics to 3.3% year-over-year (y/y) after the last reading maintained...
The ZEW Sentiment Index from Nimetz is performing above expectations and indicating an improvement in sentiment for the third consecutive month. German...
China is considering a new $137 billion stimulus package to boost the struggling housing market, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The...
After today's strong labor market data from the United Kingdom, the British pound is one of the strongest currencies on the forex market. However,...
US CPI for October German ZEW Sentiment Index GDP from the Eurozone and Poland Today's calendar is filled with significant publications,...
UK labor market data for September and unemployment benefits for October: Unemployment Change Actual 17.8k (Forecast 15k, Previous 20.4k) Average...
Asian and Pacific Region Stock Indices: Mixed performance is observed. In the first part of the day, the South Korean KOSPI gains the most - 1.25%,...