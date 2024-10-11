EUR/USD near multi-year lows before US jobs data
Summary: EURUSD drops to lowest level since June 2017 Pound steady as Brexit deadline draws ever closer Debenhams shares jump as Ashley attempts...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Summary: - Range of downbeat news pushed crude prices lower - Upward momentum on the oil market eased during the past two weeks - OIL may keep trading...
Summary: ECB admits defeat and drastically changes the course of monetary policy European stocks don’t cheer the ECB’s decision as...
Summary: Investors will be offered labour market data from the US Canadian labour market report scheduled for early afternoon US housing starts...
Summary: Chinese stocks move down as a local broker downgrades People’s Insurance Company of China shares Trade data disappoints, but do...
Summary: Dovish ECB sends EURUSD sub 1.13 Stocks swoon as ECB boost fades Stock of the week: Chubb Limited Ripple CEO...
Summary: European banks reverse lower after ECB decision Deutsche Bank down by more than 5% US500 breaks key support at 2760 There...
Summary: ECB launch a new TLTRO programme Large downwards revisions to GDP and inflation forecasts EURUSD falls near key support;...
Summary: - Chubb Limited (CB.US) is one of the world’s biggest P&C insurers - Company seems to outperform rivals in efficiency of asset management -...
The ECB will likely announce the TRLTRO financing program today to support the economy and we can expect some details at the conference that will start...
Summary: SWIFT, Singapore Exchange and four major banks to test a blockchain voting platform Garlinghouse says JPM Coin will not be rather used...
Summary: The seasonal analysis suggests a possible price rise Wheat prices fall to the demand zone around 440 The WASDE report will be published...
Summary: - European Union agrees on regulation to limit “greenwashing” practices - DAX (DE30 on xStation5) pulls back below the breakout...
Summary: - Detailed data for Q4 from euro area scheduled for release in the morning - ECB may lower economic forecasts today, decision at 12:45 pm GMT -...
Summary: Higher than expected trade surplus and weak retail sales from Australia in January European officials doubt any breakthrough on Brexit...
Summary: CAD swoons after dovish BOC; USDCAD above 1.34 USDTRY soars to 7-week high Crude Oil mixed after large inventory build ADP...
Summary Weekly crude inventories: +7.1M vs +1.5M exp Similar to API build but components show large draws Oil.WTI trades above...
Summary: BOC make dovish tilt after keeping rates unchanged GC “warrants a policy rate that is below its neutral range” CAD...
The Turkish lira is a big loser on Wednesday even though the central bank left interest rates unchanged. Traders are increasingly concerned about a renewing...
Summary: - Loonie rebounds off the lower limit of the upward channel - USDCAD pulls back to the vicinity of short-term resistance at 1.3380 - Price...
