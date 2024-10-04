US Open: Cautious optimism on Wall Street. US100 rises 0,4% 📈
Wall Street opens session fairly flat, US100 records 0.4% gain Mixed macro data readings from the US Arista Networks (ANET.US) is up 2% after Citi...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
More
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
More
Wall Street opens session fairly flat, US100 records 0.4% gain Mixed macro data readings from the US Arista Networks (ANET.US) is up 2% after Citi...
US natural gas inventories (EIA) came in 32 bcf vs 29 bcf exp. and 18 bcf previously NATGAS on M1 rebounds to 2,78 USD despite 'bearish' EIA...
Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) issued a recommendation for AUDCAD currency pair. RBC recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
WTI (OIL.WTI) is trading higher even in spite of today's strengthening of the US dollar. Key factor pushing crude prices higher are concerns over the...
Visa reached 2-year highs yesterday WSJ hints at looming increase in interchange fees Impact of fee hike may be negligent Stock mimics performance...
US Core PCE Price index y/y: 4,2% exp. 4,2% vs 4,1% previously US PCE Price index: 3,3% exp. 3,3% vs 3% previously US PCE Price index m/m:...
Initially, ECB members showed no inclination to raise rates in July However, a built consensus eventually allowed for a 25 basis point increase Too...
Shares of Switzerland's largest bank, UBS (UBSG.CH), are gaining 6% today following its Q2 report, after which the market becomes convinced that the...
On August 31, 2023, Swift released findings from its new series of experiments demonstrating that its infrastructure could facilitate the seamless transfer...
At 10:00 BST the markets learned a package of inflation data from the Eurozone and Italy. The CPI reading from Eurozone turned out to be flat and surprised...
European indices trade higher DE30 bulls once again fail near 16,000 pts Siemens Mobility wins tender for electric trains in Austria European...
Weaker labor market data may reduce the chances for further interest rate hikes in the USA Higher oil prices are strengthening the Canadian dollar USDCAD...
France inlfation data for August was published at 7:45 am BST time today: CPI: actual 4,8% y/y; expected 4,6% y/y; previously 4,3% y/y HICP: actual...
upcoming CPI reports from European countries, including France and Poland minutes from the ECB's latest meeting US labor market data –...
Yesterday's session on Wall Street ended with slight gains in the major indices. The S&P 500 gained 0.38%, Nasdaq 0.56%, and the Russell...
The ADP report fared poorly, showing private sector employment growth of just 177,000, against expectations of 195,000 and the previous reading of 312,000....
The euphoric rise of more than 2,800% in shares of the AMC (AMC.US) movie theater chain during the 2021 bull market peak was almost completely erased....
Crude oil inventories (DoE report): -10.584 million brk (expected: -3.267 million brk; previous: -6.135 million brk) Distillate inventories: 1.235 million...
Number of US pending home sales rise 0,9% m/m vs exp. -0,95% m/m and: 0,4% m/m previously It's worth mentioning that this is pretty much lagging...