BREAKING: Strong gains in wheat prices. Today the agreement on grain exports expires!
Today, the agreement regarding the export of grains from Ukraine by sea expires. The United Nations has requested Russia to extend it before the weekend,...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
More
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
More
Today, the agreement regarding the export of grains from Ukraine by sea expires. The United Nations has requested Russia to extend it before the weekend,...
China's GDP growth came out below market expectations! Looking at expectations from the Bloomberg survey, only one economist expected that the country's...
UK economists at Goldman Sachs are predicting a 50 basis point increase in the Bank of England's interest rate during the August meeting, with a projected...
The Chinese Statistical Office assessed that domestic economic conditions are improving Light macro calendar NY FED Empire predicts a slight deterioration...
Stock markets in China, South Korea, and Australia declined, while Japan's markets were closed for a holiday and Hong Kong's trading was...
Wall Street erases most of the early rally fuelled by better-than-expected results from major US banks. The Russell 2000 index loses 0.93%, the Nasdaq...
This week, the largest banks in the US kicked off the earnings season on Wall Street. Expectations were already high, yet megabanks like JPMorgan and Wells...
The US Federal Court's decision that XRP tokens do not constitute securities has led to a frantic rally on XRP. It is now up around 70% compared to...
The shares of AT&T (T.US) are under massive downward pressure, which has temporarily lifted share prices to levels not seen in more than 20 years....
WTI and Brent crude oil are down more than 2% today, breaking a 3-day upward streak. Despite this, this week is likely to close with a strong gain, which...
Michigan's data surprises in two ways. We are seeing a sizable improvement in sentiment; nevertheless, the market also sees a greater chance that higher...
Wall Street gains to end the week Results season starts on a strong note UBS raises recommendation on Microsoft shares (MSFT.US) Coinbase...
JP Morgan (JPM.US) JPMorgan Chase shares gained 4.53% in the ppre-market reading after the company reported a 67% increase in second-quarter profit,...
DE30 weakens against other benchmarks Investor attention focuses on the performance of Wall Street companies Roche (ROG.CH)...
Yesterday, after nearly a three-year legal battle, Ripple won the case against the SEC. Following this announcement, Ripple's gains reached as high...
the price of BTC is holding within the upper boundary of a consolidation channel the victory of XRP against the SEC is improving market sentiment Yesterday...
Focus on the University of Michigan Sentiment Report DAX CFD indices are trading slightly lower today Today's market day appears to be calmer...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mostly mixed today - Japanese Nikkei declined 1.0%, S&P/ASX 200 moved 0.3% higher, Kospi is up 1.4%, indices...
PPI matched the pace of deceleration of CPI in June. The inflation came out at 0.1% YoY which was significantly lower than 0.4% expected....