Chart of the day: GOLD (01.08.2024)
Gold extended the gains and is now trading very close to new historic highs, after the Fed kept interest rates unchanged, while Powell was more dovish...
Market news
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
More
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
More
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
More
Gold extended the gains and is now trading very close to new historic highs, after the Fed kept interest rates unchanged, while Powell was more dovish...
Futures point to higher opening of European cash session Attention turns to PMI data and the Bank of England decision Apple and Amazon will...
Wall Street ended yesterday's session in positive sentiment. The Nasdaq gained 2.64% intraday, the S&P500 added 1.58% and the Russell 2000 gained...
Meta Platforms reported strong financial results for the second quarter of 2024, exceeding analyst expectations on both revenue and earnings per share...
FOMC left interest rates unchanged in the 5.25-5.50% range, in-line with market expectations. Market reaction to the announcement was muted with USD...
US500 is already trading over 2% and is at its highest level since July 24. At the same time, Index has already recovered around half of the losses made...
Fed left interest rates unchanged in the 5.25-5.50% range, in-line with market expectations. Statement repeated that FOMC needs greater confidence in inflation...
Fed's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announced its latest monetary policy decision today at 7:00 pm BST. As was widely expected, interest rates...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the GBPAUD currency pair. Credit Agricole recommends taking a short position on the pair with following...
Boeing (BA.US) is trading over 3% higher today, following release of Q2 2024 earnings report. However, earnings presented by the US planemaker have been...
No chances for a cut today, but markets fully price in a move in September Money markets only price in an around-3% probability of a rate cut by the...
US Department of Energy (DOE) released an official weekly report on US oil inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show decline in all...
US pending sales data for June was released today at 3:00 pm BST. Report was expected to show a 1.4% MoM increase in sales in June, following a 2.1% MoM...
Wall Street indices open higher Mixed Big Tech earnings so far US100 surges over 2% FOMC meets to decide on rates tonight! Wall Street indices...
Technology and media giant Meta Platforms (META.US, formerly Facebook) will report Q2 2024 today. Investors will pay attention to the health of the advertising...
Canadian monthly GDP report for May and US employment costs index for Q2 2024 were both released at 1:30 pm BST today. Canadian report was expected to...
01:15 PM BST, United States - Employment Data for July: ADP Nonfarm Employment Change: actual 122K; forecast 147K; previous 155K; In...
Oil prices are jumping over 2.5% today, following another increase in tensions in the Middle East. Two high-profile assassinations took place in the Middle...
Technology Companies Recovering Losses After Recent Sell-offs Airbus and Adidas Results in the background Overall Market Situation: Wednesday's...
After a series of the biggest declines since 2022, contracts on US100 are recovering today. The reason for such a surge is the quarterly financial report...