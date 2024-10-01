💥OIL declines 2%
Representatives of the two governments in Libya have agreed to nominate a joint candidate to head the central bank for an interim period. Earlier, a dispute...
Market news
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
More
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
More
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
More
Representatives of the two governments in Libya have agreed to nominate a joint candidate to head the central bank for an interim period. Earlier, a dispute...
BMO Capital raised today Denison Mines (DNN.US) to 'market outperform', leaving shares price target unchanged at 3 CAD vs 2.5 CAD on market (1.9...
Wall Street gains slightly; Nvidia (NVDA.US) lead US large caps with more than 3% rise; Amgen (AMGN.US) declines 5%, pressuring DJIA August US new...
EIA Crude Oil Inventories Actual -4.471M (Forecast -1.43M, Previous -1.630M) EIA Gasoline inventories: -1.538M (Forecast 0.2M, Previous 0.069M) EIA...
US New Home Sales Change MoM: -4.7% (Forecast -5.3%, Previous 10.6%) US New Home Sales (in units): 0.716M (Forecast 0.7M, Previous 0.739M) Average...
German DAX under pressure, but keeps zones close to ATH SAP loses 3% after announcement on initiated investigation JPMorgan boosts sentiment around...
Can Ubisoft still turn things around? A storm is brewing at Ubisoft (UBI) after hedge fund AJ Investments criticized the video games publisher's...
The dollar has been under continuous downward pressure since the Fed's dovish pivot last week. Today, we are seeing a retest of the key support level...
IFR has issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. IFR recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following levels: Entry:...
Today's macroeconomic calendar has no events scheduled that could impact global financial markets. The only noteworthy event is the U.S. new home sales...
Indices from the Asia-Pacific region are mostly trading lower. The market in China, after yesterday's gains, is seeing a correction today of...
The Tuesday session in Europe closed with gains: the German DAX gained 0.8%, the French CAC40 added 1.28%, the British FTSE 100 increased by 0.28%,...
Intel (INTC.US) has introduced its next-generation AI solutions, the Xeon 6 CPU and Gaudi 3 AI accelerator, aiming to challenge Nvidia’s (NVDA) dominance...
Indices are experiencing a slight correction at the start of the session. The dollar index is down 0.26%. Yields on 2-year bonds are declining,...
03:00 PM BST, United States - CB Consumer Confidence for September: actual 98.7; forecast 103.9; previous 105.6; 03:00 PM...
Oil: A large cut in US interest rates and stimulus from the People's Bank of China are leading to a revival in the oil market. If the freed-up...
October and November are typically the most volatile months for natural gas prices. 2024 is no different. It is when investors shift their focus from the...
Austen Goolsbee, chair of the US Chicago Federal Reserve, was very dovish yesterday, confirming Powell's stance from the last meeting. Here are Goolsbee...