US OPEN: Microsoft issues coronavirus-related sales warning
US futures point to an over 1% bearish gap at session open Gilead (GILD.US) set to surge another 5% at the open Microsoft (MSFT.US)...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
More
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
More
OIL.WTI is continuing its march lower after breaking below $49.4 handle. From a technical point of view, bears seem to be in advantage now. Oil market...
Coronavirus scares investors all around the World Biotechs race to develop cure for the virus WHO hints at a potential, effective...
Coronavirus continues to pressure stocks DE30 retests key support at 12500 pts Munich Re (MUV2.DE) announced share buyback programme European...
Markets remain in turmoil as the virus spread doesn’t leave breathing space for the bulls. In our special report released yesterday we highlighted...
Coronavirus concerns exert pressure on stocks Revised US GDP data for Q4 2019 A lot of ECB speakers scheduled to speak Markets...
US indices finished yesterday’s session with moderate losses. S&P 500 closed 0.38% lower, Dow Jones dropped 0.46% but Nasdaq gained 0.17%....
Coronavirus cases across 37 countries Mixed feelings in Europe, US stocks open higher U.S. new home sales surge Global...
Wall Street futures point to a green open Russell 2000 at the 200-session moving average Beyond Meat (BYND.US) to open higher on...
South Africa released a budget plan. The plan sees debt-to-GDP ratio rising reaching 78% in 2027-2028 and economic growth accelerating beyond 2021. The...
EURUSD launched upward correction after bouncing off the 127.2% exterior retracement. However, the pair reached key resistance zone today, marked with...
Societe Generale issued a recommendation for the GBPJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
DAX extends weekly drop to over 7% Lufthansa (LHA.DE) freezes hiring amid demand squeeze Norbert Winkeljohann to take over as Chairman...
For the majority of equity market, year 2019 was very strong despite generally weak global economy, and 2020 has seen a continuation of this pattern. Despite...
Recovery attempt did not work in the market during the European opening as South Korea reported 115 coronavirus cases across the country. Markets fear...
Markets remain in risk-off moods WTI tries to break back above $50 ahead of DOE data Several ECB members scheduled to speak Markets...
US indices experienced another steep sell-off yesterday. S&P 500 closed 3.03% lower, Nasdaq dropped 2.77% and Dow Jones declined 3.15%. Russell...
Global financial markets remain on edge Equities falling around the world Safe havens plummeting following yesterday’s...
