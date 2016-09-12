Ako si pridám nové nástroje technickej analýzy do MT4?

Upozorňujeme, že XTB už neumožňuje pre novovytvorené účty používať platformu MT4. Jedinou dostupnou platformou pre nové účty je xStation. V prípade akýchkoľvek otázok alebo nejasností nás neváhajte kontaktovať.

Objavte výhody platformy xStation kliknutím sem.

Potom, ako si vyberiete nový nástroj, môžete ho pridať do platformy. (Neviete, kde nájsť tieto nástroje? Prečítajte si článok, kde ich hľadať.)

Predtým, ako začnete používať nové nástroje, musíte ich uložiť do správnej zložky. V menu Súbor v obchodnej platforme MT4 je potrebné kliknúť na položku Open Data Folder a následne otvoriť zložku “MQL4”.

Uloženie nástroja závisí na tom, či sa jedná o indikátor, skript alebo experta. Ak ide o indikátor, bude následne uložený v zložke Indicators, ak ide o skript, nájdete ho v zložke Scripts a automatická obchodná stratégia bude v zložke Experts.

Po uložení príslušného nástroja ho následne nájdete v platforme okne Navigátor. Okno si zobrazíte klávesovou skratkou CTRL+N alebo cez menu Zobraziť. Následne nájdete jednotlivé nástroje v zložkách Indikátory, Expertní poradcovia a Skripty.

Napokon je potrebné vybraný nástroj aktivovať priamo v platforme. To vykonáte jednoducho pretiahnutím nástroja do okna grafu, ktorý chcete analyzovať. Zobrazí sa nové okno, kde môžete upraviť nastavenia a parametre nástroja a potvrdiť tlačidlom OK. Ak si nie ste pri automatickej stratégie istí, či funguje, pozrite sa do pravého horného rohu v grafe – ak vidíte veselého "smajlíka", stratégia je aktívna.