Obchodná seansa

Jedným z najzaujímavejších rysov finančných trhov je skutočnosť, že sú otvorené 24 hodín denne. To umožňuje obchodníkom po celom svete, bez ohľadu na to, v akom časovom pásme sa nachádzajú, nepretržitý prístup.

Obchodné podmienky však nie sú vždy rovnaké po celý deň. Niektoré časti dňa tiež nazývané seansy sa líšia od ostatných a sú charakterizované väčšou volatilitou a väčšou likviditou.

Je praktický nemožné sledovať svoje otvorené pozície po celú dobu. V určitých obdobiach, ktoré sú náchylnejšie k volatilite, je dôležité vedieť, ako môžete vaše obchody ovplyvňovať a ako zodpovedajúcim spôsobom minimalizovať riziko.

Kedy je najväčšia aktivita?

Obecne platí, že existujú tri obdobia, kedy sa aktivita typicky zvyšuje. Tie sú známe ako ázijská seansa, európska seansa a seansa v USA (menej často sa tieto obdobia označujú ako tokijská, londýnska a new yorská seansa). Je to preto, že tieto tri mestá sú najväčšími finančnými centrami na svete, kde sa nachádzajú veľké, vplyvné inštitúcie. Keď sa otvorí seansa v každom z týchto miest, volatilita stúpa a trh sa pohybuje. Napríklad pri zahájení obchodovania v Londýne (okolo 8:00 GMT) môže dôjsť k väčšej zmene cien. Takže pokiaľ máte otvorenú pozíciu na EURUSD, mali by ste si byť vedomí, že začne európska seansa.

Rôzne inštrumenty reagujú odlišne na určité časti každej seansy. Napríklad obchodník, ktorý sleduje austrálsky dolár, by mal vedieť, že mena sa počas ázijskej seansy obvykle pohybuje najviac a potom opäť po otvorení Wall Street. Na druhú stranu, pokiaľ obchodujete s tureckou lírou, mali by ste počas európskej seansy sledovať trh, ale počas ázijskej seansy očakávať nižšiu volatilitu. To sa nevzťahuje iba na forex – napríklad pozícia na DAX znamená, že váš zisk alebo strata sa bude pohybovať medzi 8:00 – 17:00. Ale pravdepodobne sa bude pohybovať menej počas noci v Európe. Každý nástroj má vlastné špecifiká, ktoré by ste mali poznať pred otvorením pozície.

Očakávajte neočakávané

Aj keď nižšia likvidita spravidla vedie k stabilizácií finančných trhov, môže čas od času viesť k takzvaným „flash-crashes“. V októbri 2016 poklesla britská libra o viac ako 5 % za sekundu po skončení americkej seansy, ale pred začiatkom ázijskej seansy. Podobná situácia nastala v marci roku 2016, kedy sa cena zlata zrútila, len aby sa zotavila o niekoľko sekúnd neskôr. Takéto pády sa môžu objaviť z rôznych dôvodov a je dôležité si uvedomiť, že práve preto, že trh pôsobil určitým spôsobom historicky, neznamená to, že sa vždy prejavia rovnaké vzorce správania. Uistite sa, že ste vždy venovali čas k určeniu aktuálneho trendu trhu a to aj z pohľadu rôznych časových rámcov.

Upozorňujeme, že predložené údaje sa týkajú minulých údajov o výkonnosti, a preto nie sú spoľahlivým indikátorom budúcej výkonnosti. Zdroj: xStation5

Vlastné znalosti sú kľúčové

Keď obchodujete meny prostredníctvom CFD, je nutné najprv určiť, ktorý štýl najlepšie vyhovuje Vašim obchodným plánom. Definujte si dĺžku jednotlivých obchodov (krátkodobé, strednodobé, dlhodobé), analyzujte volatilitu inštrumentov, do ktorých budete investovať a uistite sa, že poznáte vplyv pákového efektu. A majte prosím na pamäti, že CFD je rizikový produkt. Rozhodnite sa koľko času môžete venovať obchodovaniu a nájdite spôsoby, ktoré vám najviac vyhovujú.