Okamžité a čakajúce pokyny v MT4

Čakajúca objednávka: Aké typy obchodných objednávok sú dostupné v MT4?

Platforma MT4 umožňuje zadať obchodné pokyny okamžite alebo pomocou čakajúcich pokynov. Okamžitý pokyn otvorí obchod ihneď. Čakajúca objednávka otvorí obchodnú pozíciu až vtedy, keď cenová hladina dosiahne Vami vopred stanovenú úroveň.

V platforme MT4 môžete nastaviť 4 typy čakajúcich pokynov:

1. Buy Stop: čakajúci nákupný pokyn, ktorý sa umiestňuje nad aktuálnu trhovú cenu. Do obchodu vstúpite až v momente, kedy cena vzrastie na túto úroveň. Predpokladáme pokračovanie rastúceho trendu.

2. Sell Stop: čakajúci predajný pokyn, ktorý sa umiestňuje pod aktuálnu trhovú cenu. Do obchodu vstúpite v momente, kedy cena klesne na túto cenovú úroveň. Špekuluje sa na prerazenie a predpokladáme pokračovanie klesajúceho trendu.

3. Buy Limit: čakajúci nákupný pokyn, ktorý sa umiestňuje pod aktuálnu trhovú cenu. Do obchodu vstúpite až v momente, kedy cena poklesne na túto cenovú úroveň. Špekuluje sa na odrazenie smerom nahor. Predpokladáme zachovanie existujúceho rastúceho trendu, ale s miernou korekciou ceny smerom nižšie. Chceme nakúpiť za nižšiu cenu, než je tá aktuálna.

4. Sell Limit: čakajúci predajný pokyn, ktorý sa umiestňuje nad aktuálnu trhovú cenu. Do obchodu vstúpite až v momente, kedy cena vzrastie na túto cenovú úroveň. Špekuluje sa na odrazenie smerom nadol. Predpokladáme zachovanie existujúceho klesajúceho trendu, ale s miernou korekciou ceny smerom vyššie. Chceme predať za vyššiu cenu, než je tá aktuálna.