viac
Finančné rozdielové zmluvy sú zložité nástroje a sú spojené s vysokým rizikom rýchlych finančných strát v dôsledku pákového efektu. Na 76 % účtov retailových investorov dochádza k finančným stratám pri obchodovaní s finančnými rozdielovými zmluvami u tohto poskytovateľa. Mali by ste zvážiť, či chápete, ako finančné rozdielové zmluvy fungujú, a či si môžete dovoliť podstúpiť vysoké riziko, že utrpíte finančné straty.Investovanie je rizikové. Investujte zodpovedne.
XTB Online Trading

Okno Sledovanie trhu v MetaTrader 4

Sledovanie trhu je v podstate Vaše okno do sveta investícií z celého sveta. Môžete si vybrať z forexu, komodít či akciových indexov. Všetko je k dispozícii len jedným alebo dvomi jednoduchými kliknutiami.

MT4 už nie je k dispozícii pre novovytvorené účty

Upozorňujeme, že XTB už neumožňuje pre novovytvorené účty používať platformu MT4. Jedinou dostupnou platformou pre nové účty je xStation. V prípade akýchkoľvek otázok alebo nejasností nás neváhajte kontaktovať.
Objavte výhody platformy xStation kliknutím sem.

Lekciu pre xStation 5 si môžete pozrieť TU.

 

Sledovanie trhu je v podstate Vaše okno do sveta investícií z celého sveta. Môžete si vybrať z forexu, komodít či akciových indexov. Všetko je k dispozícii len jedným alebo dvomi jednoduchými kliknutiami.

Ak nemôžete nájsť hľadaný nástroj, stačí kliknúť pravým tlačidlom myši na ľubovoľný nástroj a zvoliť „Ukázať všetko“.

Symboly inštrumentov

Ako je možné vidieť, všetky dostupné nástroje majú svoj vlastný symbol – ak si nie ste istí, čo znamenajú jednotlivé symboly trhu, jednoducho umiestnite myš nad neho pre viac informácií.

Špecifikácia inštrumentov

Ak hľadáte ešte ďalšie podrobnosti, ako sú veľkosť kontraktu alebo obchodné hodiny, kliknite pravým tlačidlom myši na inštrument a vyberte „Specification”.

Objaví sa okno špecifikácie kontraktu.

Otvorenie grafu

Okno Sledovanie trhu ponúka najjednoduchší spôsob, ako zobraziť graf inštrumentu. Jednoducho ho pretiahnete do okna Graf.

Okno Sledovanie trhu ponúka tiež najrýchlejší spôsob, ako umiestniť svoje obchody. Hneď ako nájdete trh, na ktorom chcete otvoriť pozíciu, dvojklikom kliknite na symbol trhu a objaví sa nové okno Objednávka.

Za zmienku stoja niektoré ďalšie funkcie okna Sledovanie trhu ako napríklad: hĺbka trhu, tickový graf, pridanie vlastných obľúbených trhov a mnoho ďalšieho – všetko dostupné z menu okna Sledovanie trhu.

Ako vidíte, okno Sledovanie trhu je neoddeliteľnou súčasťou používania MT4.

Naša ocenená obchodná platforma xStation 5 obsahuje ešte mnoho ďalších funkcií, ktoré Vám pomôžu zvýšiť flexibilitu a kontrolovať Vaše obchodovanie – pre viac informácií si založte demo účet.

