🟡ทองคำเคลื่อนไหวต่อการเลือกตั้งสหรัฐฯ อย่างไร?
ราคาทองคำพุ่งสูงสุดเป็นประวัติการณ์ในรอบปี โดยราคาพุ่งขึ้นตั้งแต่ต้นปี การพุ่งขึ้นครั้งนี้เกิดจากการเปลี่ยนแปลงทัศนคติของธนาคารกลาง ความตึงเครียดทางภูมิรัฐศาสตร์ที่เพิ่มมากขึ้น...
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) สำนักงานใหญ่: Houston, Texas Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) เป็นหนึ่งในผู้เล่นสำคัญในตลาดโซลูชันเทคโนโลยีสำหรับองค์กร ก่อตั้งในปี 2015 หลังจากแยกตัวจาก Hewlett-Packard เดิม ทำให้ HPE สามารถมุ่งเน้นไปที่การส่งมอบผลิตภัณฑ์และบริการ IT ขั้นสูงสำหรับ องค์กรขนาดใหญ่และสถาบัน...
Reddit shares surged 45% after a strong Q3 earnings report, driven by a 68% year-over-year revenue increase to $348.4 million, surpassing analyst expectations...
03:30 PM BST, United States - EIA Data: Crude Oil Inventories: actual -0.515M; forecast 1.500M; previous 5.474M; EIA Weekly Distillates...
Indices open flat, except for US2000. EUR/USD erases losses following ADP release and is even gaining now. Super Micro Computer (SMC.US) falls 25%. Yields...
03:00 PM BST, United States - Pending Home Sales for September: actual 7.4% MoM; forecast 1.9% MoM; previous 0.6% MoM; 03:00...
European indices are experiencing a downturn following the release of disappointing earnings from European companies, including Volkswagen. European equity...
Key issues in EY's resignation: Governance and control concerns emerged in July 2024, leading to Special Committee review with external firms EY...
HICP YoY Prelim Actual 2.4% (Forecast 2.1%, Previous 1.8%) CPI YoY Prelim Actual 2% (Forecast 1.8%, Previous 1.6%) EURUSD is attempting...
US GDP QoQ Advance Actual 2.8% (Forecast 2.9%, Previous 3%) US Core PCE Prices Advance Actual 2.2% (Forecast 2.1%, Previous 2.8%) The U.S....
OPEC+ sources signalled that OPEC+ could delay the planned oil output hike, scheduled for December 2024, by one month or more. Oil reacts with price increases....
US ADP Employment Change Actual 233k (Forecast 110.5k, Previous 143k, Revised 159K) ADP's October employment report indicated robust...
Caterpillar Inc. (CAT.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the market open. Company's shares fell as much as 6.3% in premarket trading...
With yesterday's earnings releases by companies such as Alphabet (GOOGL.US), and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD.US), and reports from Microsoft (MSFT.US)...
In its Q3 2024 earnings report, Alphabet showcased the impact of its substantial AI investments, which are driving impressive returns, particularly in...
Q3 GDP growth (Prelim) in the Eurozone (y/y): Result: 0.9% Forecast: 0.8% Previously: 0.6% Preliminary Q3 GDP growth in the...
Today's economic calendar features crucial GDP readings from major European economies and the United States, alongside the UK's Autumn Forecast...
Asian markets traded mostly lower amid caution over upcoming economic data and election uncertainty. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose over 0.5% as an outlier,...
Alphabet (GOOGL.US) faced a very difficult challenge given the high expectations set by the market. Nevertheless, the company managed to report strong...
U.S. stock indexes are having a mixed session today, but the technology sector is gaining, supported by shares of software and semiconductor companies....
