JP Morgan slumps 5% on guidance cut and falling Fed interest rates fears 📉
JPMorgan Chase (JPM.US) shares are falling almost 5% today amid bank's President Daniel Pinto remarkts. Pinto told analysts that the bank...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
เพิ่มเติม
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
เพิ่มเติม
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
เพิ่มเติม
After published this week quite 'bullish' OPEC+ report (expecting almost flat YoY global oil demand) and despite hurricane Francine hitting US...
Wall Street in lethargic mood before inflation data Apple and Google after adverse EU court rulings Viridan Therapeutics jumps by 12% after positive...
Shares of German automaker, BMW (BMW.DE) slumps today almost 9% on unexpected FY2024 guidance cut, affected especially by slowing demand on Chinese market....
Oracle's (ORCL.US) 1Q24/25 results beat consensus expectations, with the company's sales driven by continued strong demand for AI-related cloud...
Henry Hub (NATGAS) natural gas futures have halted declines and are rebounding more than 4.5%, as traders prepare for the hurricane to hit the US East...
Shares of Swiss holding company Swatch (UHR.CH), centered around the watch industry (ETA mechanisms, luxury timepieces), are losing 1.5% today and are...
DAX drops 0.33% during Tuesday's session HSBC analysts downgrade Heidelberg Materials Goldman Sachs raises its recommendation for Aroundtown...
According to Federal Reserve data released yesterday (Monday, Sept. 9), the total amount of outstanding consumer loans in the U.S. rose by $25.5 billion...
Next Friday, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will make a decision on interest rates. The last unexpected increase by 15 basis points to 0.25% caused a panic sell-off...
Oil: OPEC+ decides to delay production growth by two months. This means that supply from the cartel will theoretically increase by 180 thousand barrels...
Bitcoin reduces losses from the first part of today and returns above $57,000. By the time of publication in September, the price of Bitcoin had fallen...
The Court of Justice of the EU in Luxembourg has backed a landmark 2016 decision that found Ireland had broken state aid rules by giving the iPhone maker...
Today's macro calendar is exceptionally light. No major publications are planned that could impact the global financial market. However, at the end...
07:00 AM BST, United Kingdom - Employment Data for July: Average Earnings ex Bonus: actual 5.1%; forecast 5.1%; previous 5.4%; Average...
07:00 AM BST, Germany - Inflation Data for August: German HICP: actual -0.2% MoM; forecast -0.2% MoM; previous 0.5% MoM; German...
Indexes from the Asia-Pacific region are recording an exceptionally flat trading session. Changes in indexes are limited to +/- 0.30%. The market...
For the European market, today's session brought gains on most indices. Both the French CAC40, the German DAX, the Italian IT40 and the Stoxx Europe...
The Apple (AAPL.US) presentation has just begun, which is expected to include, among other things, the presentation of the new iPhone 16 and other brand...
