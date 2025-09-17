USDJPY - recommendation from MUFG (09.09.2024)
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group issued a recommendation for USDJPY currency pair. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group recommends taking a short position on...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
The second part of the session in the markets brings a jump in volatility on many instruments. Natural gas-based contracts extend early declines to 5%,...
Ahead of us are the next results of companies in the new technology sector. There will also be results from the most important “meme” company...
Wall Street in good mood at the start of the session Palantir and Dell will become part of the S&P500 index Promising results from lung...
NATGAS starts the new trading week with nearly 3% declines, which with their range knocked the commodity back below the 50-day exponential moving average...
German DAX gains 0.62% at start of week “Fashion” under broader supply pressure Barclays cuts recommendation for Adidas shares Overall...
Bitcoin defends the area around $52,000 and bounces above $55,000 after a weak weekend for cryptocurrencies. The largest cryptocurrency follows in the...
09:30 AM BST, Euro Zone - Sentix Investor Confidence for September: actual -15.4; forecast -12.2; previous -13.9; The sentix index performed...
China's economic indicators show persistent deflationary pressures, with consumer prices rising less than expected and producer prices continuing to...
Today's session will be influenced by Chinese inflation data and US consumer credit figures, with the Chinese Producer Price Index showing a larger-than-expected...
Global markets are opening the week with mixed sentiment. Asian stock markets are broadly lower, with Japan's Nikkei down 0.8% and the MSCI Asia-Pacific...
European indices end the day in the red. Polish market performed the worst on the continent today. WIG20 decreased by almost 2%. The German DAX...
Costco unveiled its monthly sales report. The company achieved revenues of $78.2 billion in August, a year-on-year increase of 7.1%. This growth continues...
Nasdaq 100 falls below 18,500 points. Tesla erases yesterday's gains. Stock sell-off by Nvidia CEO reinforces company's declines Today's...
Wall Street slides lower after green opening US100 nears the important support level Guidewire Software and Smartsheet surge after results US...
US Non-Farm Payrolls for August: 142k vs expected 165k vs. 114k previously Private change: 118k vs 140k exp. vs. 97k previously Manufacturing...
Canadian employment change for August. 22.1k Expected: 25k after -2.8k in July reading Unemployment rate. 6.6% Expected 6.5% vs. 6.4% in July Average...
Futures on US dollar index (USDIDX) dropped below 101 today, after very mixed and mostly weak job market data published this weak (ADP, JOLTS, Challenger...
