🔽 WHEAT at 4-year lows
US wheat prices dropped below local lows from late February and March last week and are now at their lowest levels in 4 years, heading toward the...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
Slight improvement in sentiment at the start of the week Philips gains 9.5% after reporting quarterly results Merck KGaA raised its full-year...
Israeli shekel launched new week's trading on a weaker footing, following weekend developments in the Middle East. Israeli forces launched air strikes...
The week ahead is full of top-tier macro events, like release of US jobs data or rate decision from Fed, Bank of Japan or Bank of England. However, the...
Bitcoin gains 1.90% to $69600 fuelled by optimistic statements from politicians at a weekend conference in Nashville. All of the market's attention...
Heineken (HEIA.NL) launched new week's trading with a big bearish price gap and is now trading over 6% lower on the day. Company released earnings...
Financial markets are opening in an upbeat mood at the start of a very important week in which we will learn, among other things, interest rate decisions...
Asian and Pacific indices start the week with optimistic sentiments, hoping for dovish stances from central banks and positive macroeconomic data...
U.S. indices ended the week on an optimistic note. At today's session opening, there was a rise primarily in smaller-cap companies. However,...
Charter Communications (CHTR.US) stock is up nearly 17% in today's session after the company reported second-quarter results that exceeded analysts'...
Investors will have a lot to digest next week as the calendar is filled with major events! Traders will receive interest rate decisions from 3 major central...
3M reported a robust second quarter, with adjusted earnings per diluted share rising to $1.93 from $1.39 the previous year, exceeding analysts' expectations...
Small-cap companies are once again favored by investors The dollar loses 0.15% Bond yields are also recorded lower Markets in the USA open...
01:30 PM GMT, United States - Inflation Data for June: Real Personal Consumption: actual 0.2% MoM; previous 0.4% MoM; Personal...
European indices try to make up for week-end losses Better Hermes and EssilorLuxottica results bolster fashion market sentiment BASF loses 2.5%...
US CPI inflation for June fell to 3.0% year-on-year, a drop stronger than expected. However, CPI inflation remains above the PCE inflation indicator, which...
Japanese yen has been on the rise in recent days, with USDJPY experiencing a significant correction in the ongoing uptrend. JPY strength is driven by rising...
European indices set for flat opening US PCE data for June in the spotlight Earnings reports from 3M and Bristol-Myers Squibb European index...
