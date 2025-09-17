Chart of the day - GBPUSD (11.07.2024)
The UK economy saw faster-than-expected growth in May, with a 0.4% m/m increase in GDP, driven by strong performances in some sectors. This was higher...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
US CPI Report Joe Biden's Press Conference Speeches by FOMC Representatives Weekly Jobless Claims Report The key event today will...
07:00 AM BST, Germany - Inflation Data for Jun: German CPI: actual 0.1% MoM; forecast 0.1% MoM; previous 0.1% MoM; German CPI:...
07:00 AM BST, United Kingdom - GDP data for May: GDP: actual 0.4% MoM; forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.0% MoM; GDP: actual 1.4%...
Asian and Pacific indices are mostly experiencing a bullish session driven by a record cash session close on Wall Street. Chinese indices are up...
Wall Street records another strong growth session. The US500 and US100 indices gain 0.60% and 0.80% respectively, setting new historical highs. Investor...
Apple (AAPL.US) gains 1.50% to 231 USD per share following the information that the company aims to ship at least 90 million iPhone 16 devices in the latter...
On the second day of testimony before Congress, Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell expressed cautious optimism about inflation trends, acknowledging some...
Markets await key macro report of the week – June CPI inflation data, which will be released tomorrow at 1:30 PM BST. The report will be closely...
03:30 PM BST, United States - EIA Data: EIA Weekly Distillates Stocks: actual 4.884M; forecast -0.300M; previous -1.535M; Crude...
03:00 PM BST, United States - Wholesale Trade Sales for May: actual 0.4% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM; 03:00 PM BST, United...
Indexes record moderate increases at the opening The dollar slightly weakens Yields are also falling At the opening of today's cash session,...
Wall Street earnings season begins this week S&P 500 earnings seen growing 8.8% YoY S&P 500 sales seen growing 4.6% YoY Downward...
U.S. Bitcoin ETFs have seen net inflows of $438 million over the past two trading sessions Bitcoin has fallen about 20% since early June, pressured by...
European indices trade higher DE40 bounces off the 18,375 pts support zone Porsche gains after call with analysts European stock market indices...
New Zealand dollar is the worst performing major currency today and RBNZ can be named to blame. While the New Zealand's central bank left interest...
European indices set for flat opening Second day of Powell's semi-annual testimonies in Congress NZD drops after RBNZ decision European...
CPI inflation report for June from Norway was released today at 7:00 am BST. Data was expected to show a slowdown in headline and core inflation measures....
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading mixed - S&P 500 gained 0.07%, Nasdaq moved 0.15% higher, Dow Jones dropped 0.13% and small-cap...
