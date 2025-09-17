USDCAD trades flat ahead of key events 👀
USDCAD trades flat ahead of two key macro events scheduled for today - ADP report release at 1:15 pm BST and Bank of Canada rate decision at 2:45 pm BST....
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
Eurozone PPI YoY for April came in -5.7% vs -5.3% exp. and -7.8% previously Monthly reading came in -1% vs. exp. -0.65% and -0.4% previously
Final UK PMI readings came in lower than expected with Composite index at 53 vs 52.8 exp. and 52.8 previously UK Services PMI came in 52.9 vs...
Services PMI from eurozone came in 53.2 vs 53.3 exp. and 53.3 previously Services PMI from Germany came in 54.2 vs 53.9 exp. and 53.9 previously Services...
European index contracts point to higher open before scheduled May services PMI readings Markets await important ADP and ISM services report...
After yesterday's mixed session on Wall Street, US and European index futures are trading slightly higher today. The US100, US500 and US30 are up...
Sentiment in the US stock market improves slightly in the later hours of trading. The US500 and US100 are losing in the range of 0.1-0.2%, while the...
Top US uranium enriching company Centrus Energy (LEU.US) drops today almost 5% as Wall Street sell stocks related with hard commodities, today. Despite...
NATGAS erases much of yesterday's rebound and falls below the 14-period average again, although a clear signal of a possible larger correction would...
Despite weak sentiments on US stock market and drop of both silver and gold, we can see surprisingly strengthening Bitcoin today. It's hard to find...
Silver futures are trading with a significant sell-off of almost 4% today, and along with the sell-off in the metals market, we are also seeing noticeably...
U.S. indices open lower despite a 4 percentage point drop in yields on 10-year treasuries, near 4.36% Oil price declines curbing inflation concerns...
Today US macro data: JOLTS report: 8.05 mln vs 8.35 mln exp. and 8.48 mln previously US Durable goods orders: 0.6% vs 0.7% exp. and 0.7% previously US...
After yesterday's decision by OPEC+ to pull back from voluntary production cuts, the structure of the oil market may suggest more pressure in the months...
Oil OPEC+ extends major oil production cut of 3.66 million barrels per day until end of 2025 (previously until end of 2024) OPEC+ extends voluntary...
KfW sold 110 million shares in Deutsche Telekom AG on Monday AP Moeller Maersk raised its forecast for 2024 General market situation: Tuesday's...
A flight to safety can be observed on the market today. Equities, cryptocurrencies and commodities pulling back, while safe haven currencies (CHF, JPY...
AUDCHF is taking a hit today, continuing a drop launched in the middle of May 2024. The move lower today is fuelled by release of macro data from Australia...
