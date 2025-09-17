➡️US100 remains under pressure after the Fed
Market reaction to the Fed's decision has been muted. The dollar initially ticked lower, while stock indices gained when the Fed announced it would...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
Key rate kept unchanged at 5.5% in line with expectations. Fed announced QT tapering. Fed decided to cut treasury runoff cap to $25B (previously...
WTI oil is losing nearly 3% today, testing around $79 per barrel, following the release of a DOE report showing a 7.26 million bbl inventory build, against...
Crude oil inventories: +7.265 mb (expected: -2.3 mb; previously: -6.368 mb) Gasoline inventories: +0.344 mb (expected: -1.02 mb; previously: -0.634...
ISM Manufacturing for April: 49.2 (expected: 50; previously: 50.3) Prices paid: 60.9 (expected: 55.4; previously: 55.8) New orders: 49.1 (expected:...
U.S. index futures trade roughly flat ahead of Fed decision; tech sector sentiment is weak today; US100 loses 0.17% Super Micro Computer's (SMCI.US)...
S&P PMI Manufacturing from US came in 50 vs 49.9 exp. and 49.9 previously Now Wall Street is waiting for more important reading of ISM Manufacturing...
Pfizer reported better-than-expected Q1 2024 results, demonstrating resilience to the decline in COVID-19 vaccine and drug sales. The company raised its...
US April ADP data came in 192k vs 180k exp. and 184k in previously reading US April service-providing jobs were up to 145,000, goods-producing jobs...
The Fed will publish its decision at 7 PM GMT today, chair Powell's press conference will be held at 7:30 PM GMT p.m. No new macroeconomic...
Cocoa futures, have lost more than 27% over the past two sessions, approaching a record two-day low, dating back to 1960. The near 20% rebound from the...
Shares of the Uranium Energy Corp (UEC.US) gain almost 5% in pre-market trading after US senate passed a Russian uranium import ban, sending the bill to...
UK Manufacturing PMI (final) came in 49.1 vs 48.7 expected and 48.7 previously GBP strengthen slightly after higher than expected final PMI reading...
European exchanges remain closed due to holidays Markets await macro data from the US (ADP report, JOLTS, ISM manufacturing) Fed decision and Powell's...
The biggest cryptocurrency extends downward correction today, with prices falling for a moment even $58.000 support zone. US dollar gains and USDIDX hits...
After yesterday's weak session on Wall Street, which was marked by declines in technology companies and a nearly 2% sell-off on the Nasdaq100, APAC...
AMD announced results for the first quarter of 2024, which were mostly in line with analyst expectations. The company's revenue was $5.47 billion,...
Amazon has shown very solid Q1 2024 results, once again surpassing analysts' expectations, both in terms of revenue and earnings per share (EPS). The...
The last trading session of April on world markets brings a deterioration in investor sentiment. European indices DAX and CAC40 lost today almost 1%....
The U.S. DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) is reclassifying marijuana as a less-dangerous drug, according to Associated Press (AP) reports, which has...
