Daily Summary: Wall Street declines, bitcoin holds $64,500 ahead of halving
The end of the week on the markets is nervous and disappointing for bulls. We mainly observe declines in stock markets. Today, technology companies...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
Nickel prices are recording a strong rally and futures contracts are already approaching the vicinity of $19.5000 per ton. Exactly one week ago, on April...
The Bitcoin halving will take place in just a few hours. On one hand, for investors in the cryptocurrency market, this could be positive news as the supply...
Market sentiments are again weak today, despite quite strong rebound of risky assets and main sentiments benchmarks (such as EURUSD or Bitcoin) as Iran...
Indices open with slight losses Dollar consolidates after dynamic gains Bond yields behave similarly to the dollar On the last day of this...
American Express (AXP.US), US financial services company, reported Q1 2024 results today ahead of the Wall Street session open. Report turned out to be...
The VIX Volatility Index erased the rapid gains it had been recording during the overnight and early morning hours. Futures fell in response to Israel's...
European stocks erase the early day losses Uncertainty has intensified due to Israel's military response Uncertainty has intensified due to...
Oil prices surged over 4% overnight, responding to an Israeli retaliatory strike on Iran. The attack was a retaliation for a massive missile and drone...
COCOA launched today's trading with a bullish price gap and is now trading over 5% higher on the day. North American cocoa grinding data for Q1 2024...
US500 is facing challenges. Futures based on the popular S&P500 index are extending their decline for the third consecutive week and are currently...
Futures point to sharply lower opening of the session on the Old Continent and Wall Street Israel retaliates for Iranian missile attack No market-relevant...
Uk retail sales mom actual 0% (forecast 0.3%, previous 0.0%) Core retail sales mom actual -0.3% (forecast 0.3%, previous 0.2%) GBP drops shortly...
Yesterday's session on Wall Street was characterized by a negative sentiment despite initial gains driven by better performance of benchmarks from...
Netflix maintains a strong streak and shows strong results for the 1st quarter of 2024. The company managed to surpass both its forecasts and market expectations....
Thursday's session in the financial markets proceeded in a positive mood until the close of the cash session on the Old Continent. Germany's...
Meta Platforms (META.US) gains more than 2% after new, LLama3 training chatbots language model debut. Also, Bernstein analysts raised the price target...
US dollar futures (USDIDX) are gaining more than 0.1% today, supported by comments from Federal Reserve member Raphael Bostic. Today's U.S. unemployment...
This Saturday, probably around 5 AM GMT, the fourth ever halving of Bitcoin will take place. This is an important event for the cryptocurrency market,...
