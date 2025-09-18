Morning Wrap (28.02.2024)
Wall Street indices ended yesterday's session with slight gains - S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts were up between 0.10-0.20%. US500 contracts...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...
เพิ่มเติม
เวลา 19:00 น. BST ธนาคารกลางสหรัฐ (Fed) จะประกาศการตัดสินใจเกี่ยวกับอัตราดอกเบี้ย หลังจากหลายสัปดาห์ที่ตลาดได้คาดการณ์ตรงกันว่าจะมีการปรับลด 0.25% (25 จุดพื้นฐาน) — ซึ่งถือเป็นครั้งแรกนับตั้งแต่การลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งก่อนจาก 4.75% เหลือ 4.50% ในเดือนธันวาคม 2024 ขณะเดียวกัน การเก็งกำไรเกี่ยวกับการ “ลดแรง”...
เพิ่มเติม
Wall Street indices ended yesterday's session with slight gains - S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts were up between 0.10-0.20%. US500 contracts...
The Chinese Hang Seng index gained nearly 1% today, with the Asian session closing in a positive mood. During the European session, we observed a...
Wall Street opens higher on the second day of this week The dollar gains slightly Yields on US bonds drop to 4.30% Futures on indexes...
The consumer sentiment index reading according to the Conference Board in the USA indicated 106.7 points, compared to a forecast of 115 and a revised upward...
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is scheduled to announce its next monetary policy decision during the upcoming Asia-Pacific session (Wednesday, 1:00 am...
US durable goods orders data for January was released today at 1:30 pm GMT. Report was expected to show a big drop in headline orders as well as a small...
Natural Gas US natural gas prices (NATGAS) struggle to find direction after futures rollover NATGAS jumped to a 2-week high near $1.865 per MMBTu...
Lowe's (LOW.US) shares are losing nearly 3% ahead of the opening of today's Wall Street session following the release of Q4 2023 results. Although...
European stock market indices trade mixed DE40 jumps above 17,500 pts Duerr gains after providing better-than-expected sales outlook European...
Japanese yen is one of the best performing G10 currencies today. JPY caught a bid following release of Japanese CPI inflation report for January. Data...
European indices launch trading lower US durable goods orders, Conference Board index Earnings reports from Beyond Meat, Ebay and Virgin Galactic European...
Wall Street indices traded lower yesterday. S&P 500 dropped 0.38%, Dow Jones moved 0.16% lower and Nasdaq declined 0.13%. Small-cap Russell 2000...
Wall Street indices launched today's trading slightly higher but have later erased gains. S&P 500 and Dow Jones drop 0.2% each, Nasdaq trades...
US natural gas prices (NATGAS) launch new week's trading with a big bullish price gap and continued to gain during the Asia-Pacifc session. Gains were...
A significant shift in sentiment towards cryptocurrencies can be spotted in the afternoon today. Bitcoin erased previous losses and jumped almost 5% since...
Dallas Fed manufacturing index for February was release at 3:30 pm GMT today. Report was expected to show the index improving from -27.4 in January to...
US new home sales data for January 2024 was released at 3:00 pm GMT today. Report was expected to show a month-over-month growth, but it was expected to...
Wall Street indices open slightly higher US100 returns above 18,000 pts Earnings reports from Berkshire Hathaway, Domino's Pizza and Fidelity...
Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB.US), Warren Buffett's investment firm, is gaining nearly 5.5% on the stock market after reporting better-than-expected quarterly...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม