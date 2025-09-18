Economic calendar: a light first day in an important week for the markets 🔔
Today's macroeconomic calendar does not have any key publications planned that could impact global markets. Futures do not indicate greater volatility...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...
เพิ่มเติม
เวลา 19:00 น. BST ธนาคารกลางสหรัฐ (Fed) จะประกาศการตัดสินใจเกี่ยวกับอัตราดอกเบี้ย หลังจากหลายสัปดาห์ที่ตลาดได้คาดการณ์ตรงกันว่าจะมีการปรับลด 0.25% (25 จุดพื้นฐาน) — ซึ่งถือเป็นครั้งแรกนับตั้งแต่การลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งก่อนจาก 4.75% เหลือ 4.50% ในเดือนธันวาคม 2024 ขณะเดียวกัน การเก็งกำไรเกี่ยวกับการ “ลดแรง”...
เพิ่มเติม
Today's macroeconomic calendar does not have any key publications planned that could impact global markets. Futures do not indicate greater volatility...
Indices in the Asia-Pacific region remain mainly closed in Japan, South Korea and China, among others. Australia's S&P ASX 200 is losing...
Wall Street extends gains on the last day of this week. The US500 is up 0.40% to 5035 points, and the US100 gains 0.90%, breaking the 18,000 points...
PepsiCo's (PEP.US) net profit exceeded estimates, but for the first time in nearly four years, quarterly revenues fell by 0.5%, potentially giving...
CleanSpark (CLSK.US) is gaining almost 30% driven by Bitcoin surges and the company’s recent earning results. CleanSpark has reported impressive...
Wall Street records gains at the opening Yields on U.S. bonds are rising The dollar is weakening Revision of U.S. inflation data The end...
ANZ issued a recommendation for the GBPCHF currency pair. ANZ recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
Bitcoin has been posting strong gains today and has climbed above the psychological resistance level of $47,000. Over the past 5 days, BTC...
European markets make slight gains to end the week Investors focus on individual company results Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Baader...
The New Zealand dollar is currently the best performing currency following ANZ's bamli forecast of an interest rate hike by the RBNZ at the bank's...
Gas prices continued their strong pullback during today's session, losing more than 3% during European morning hours. Yesterday, US inventory data...
Volatility in APAC markets today was limited due to the upcoming Lunar New Year celebrations. Trading in mainland China was halted today, while indices...
Wall Street indices trade mostly higher today - Nasdaq gains 0.2%, Russell 2000 rallies, while Dow Jones and S&P 500 trade flat European stock...
US Department of Agriculture (USDA) released its World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report (WASDE) today. Forecast for corn, soybean and wheat...
Oil is trading higher today, extending the ongoing rebound into the fourth consecutive session. Oil prices continue to climb as diplomatic efforts fail...
Arm Holdings (ARM.US), UK-based chip and software designer, is one of the best performing Wall Street stocks today. Share price surges almost 60% after...
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) released an official weekly report on US natural gas inventories today at 3:30 pm GMT. Consensus among economists...
Wall Street opens little changed US500 holds above 5,000 pts Earnings reports from Arm Holdings, Monolithic Power and Harley-Davidson Wall...
Shares of entertainment giant Disney (DIS.US) are gaining nearly 8% today before the open, although the giant reported fairly successful quarterly results,...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม