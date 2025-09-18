Adyen gains 21% after releasing financial results
Shares of Adyen (ADYEN.NL) are gaining nearly 21% in today's session after the company reported better-than-expected processed volumes and net income...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...
เวลา 19:00 น. BST ธนาคารกลางสหรัฐ (Fed) จะประกาศการตัดสินใจเกี่ยวกับอัตราดอกเบี้ย หลังจากหลายสัปดาห์ที่ตลาดได้คาดการณ์ตรงกันว่าจะมีการปรับลด 0.25% (25 จุดพื้นฐาน) — ซึ่งถือเป็นครั้งแรกนับตั้งแต่การลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งก่อนจาก 4.75% เหลือ 4.50% ในเดือนธันวาคม 2024 ขณะเดียวกัน การเก็งกำไรเกี่ยวกับการ “ลดแรง”...
PayPal Holdings reported Q4 earnings Company beat sales and earnings expectations Fourth quarterly drop in active accounts in a row PayPal expects...
Thursday's session proceeds with moderate sentiment in European markets DE40 slows its growth near the peaks at 17,100 points European stock...
Although no significant data was released today from France, due to the significant concentration of the luxury goods and fashion sector (LVMH, Kering,...
AP Moller-Maersk (MAERSKA.DK) shares are losing nearly 12% in today's session following the release of worse-than-expected quarterly results and the...
European indices open flat after weak sentiments in China and another record-breaking session in the US Virtually empty macro calendar during...
Wall Street indexes closed the session with solid gains yesterday. The S&P 500 crossed the psychological level of 5,000 points for the first time...
Today's session in European stock markets is marked by moderate declines. The German DAX index lost 0.67%, and the French CAC 40 fell by 0.36%....
PayPal (PYPL.US) PayPal (PYPL.US) is gearing up to report its Q4 earnings after market close, with a keen focus on guidance, profit margins, and cost-cutting...
TD Bank has issued a recommendation for the CHF/JPY currency pair. TD Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
Ethereum surpasses the $2400 level, gaining +1.70%, outperforming Bitcoin. Sentiment on the second-largest cryptocurrency is improving as it approaches...
Fed Gov. Adriana Kugler: Emphasizes that the Fed's job on inflation is not yet complete, with a continued focus on the 2% inflation target. Notes...
03:30 PM GMT, United States - EIA Data: Cushing Crude Oil Inventories: actual -0.033M; previous -1.972M; EIA Weekly Distillates...
Wednesday's session on Wall Street is marked by increases. The US500 has broken above the 5000 points barrier, setting new all-time records. The rise...
Wall Street opens higher Indices are supported by a weaker dollar The middle of the week brings further gains in the US stock market. Futures...
Neel Kashkari, president of the Minneapolis Federal Reserve in an interview with CNBC, commented on the current macroeconomic backdrop in the US and referred...
US-listed shares of Alibaba Group (BABA.US) trades 4% lower in US premarket, following release of fiscal-Q3 2024 earnings report (calendar Q4 2023). While...
Wednesday's session marked by moderate declines in Europe Speculation over Novartis' acquisition of MorphoSys lifts MOR.DE shares lower TeamViewer...
