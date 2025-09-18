US Open: US PMI and ISM stronger than expected, USD appreciates 📌
Wall Street is set to opens lower Manufacturing PMIs from EU still indicate contractation Tesla drops initally 4.0% after publishing lower...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...
เวลา 19:00 น. BST ธนาคารกลางสหรัฐ (Fed) จะประกาศการตัดสินใจเกี่ยวกับอัตราดอกเบี้ย หลังจากหลายสัปดาห์ที่ตลาดได้คาดการณ์ตรงกันว่าจะมีการปรับลด 0.25% (25 จุดพื้นฐาน) — ซึ่งถือเป็นครั้งแรกนับตั้งแต่การลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งก่อนจาก 4.75% เหลือ 4.50% ในเดือนธันวาคม 2024 ขณะเดียวกัน การเก็งกำไรเกี่ยวกับการ “ลดแรง”...
US ISM data and final revised PMI for september: Manufacturing PMI Final Actual 49.8 (Forecast 48.9, Previous 48.9) ISM Manufacturing...
Traders will be offered rate decisions from two Antipodean central banks this week - Reserve Bank of Australia and Reserve Bank of New Zealand. RBA will...
A mixed start to a new week of trading in Europe Jefferies positive on Jungheinrich (JUN3.DE) and Kion (KGX.DE) BAE Systems (BA.UK) wins bid to...
Silver prices are taking a dive at the beginning of a new week. While declines can be spotted all across the precious metals market today, silver is a...
This week is expected to be particularly important for the dollar, where the EUR/USD currency pair is set to be in the spotlight once again. The release...
Cryptocurrencies are trading in positive sentiment today, with Bitcoin gaining more than 4%. The catalyst for the increases appears to be a general increase...
US index futures opened higher following the weekend, with US100 jumping almost 0.7% at futures trade launch. This is a response to US Congress passing...
Economic calendar for the European morning today was packed with the release of the manufacturing PMIs for September. However, most of those were revisions...
European indices set for flat opening ISM manufacturing expected to remain in contraction zone in September Speeches from ECB and Fed members, including...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mixed today - Nikkei gained 0.1% while S&P/ASX 200 traded 0.3% lower. Overall, liquidity conditions were thin as...
Wall Street erased the gains recorded at the start of the session. The Nasdaq index gained 0.12%, while the S&P500 lost 0.28%, the Dow Jones 0.55%...
As politicians of both US parties cannot agree on the annual budget proposal, there is a real risk of a 'government shutdown' under which some...
A new month is upon us, so the time has come for the release of the US NFP report for September. However, traders will be also offered a number of other...
Faced with the upcoming release of Tesla's Q3 car deliveries data (2 October), Piper Sandler lowered its Q3 forecast by more than 10% from 515,000...
Wall Street gains at the start of the session Attention shifts towards Nike shares BofA with a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch...
September final UMich US consumer sentiment 68.1 vs 67.7 expected Current conditions 71.4 vs 69.8 prelim (75.7 prior) Expectations 66.0 vs 66.3...
SILVER continued its very strong gains today, further fueled by falling bond yields, a weaker dollar, market gains in China and a general improvement in...
- US, data for August. Headline PCE. Actual: 3,5% YoY. Expected: 3.5% YoY. Previous: 3.3% YoY Core PCE. Actual: 3,9% YoY. Expected:...
