Macro calendar: Markets await ZEW reading from Germany!
European futures point to a mixed opening of the European stock market session The macro calendar for today is very light, the key reading...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...
เพิ่มเติม
เวลา 19:00 น. BST ธนาคารกลางสหรัฐ (Fed) จะประกาศการตัดสินใจเกี่ยวกับอัตราดอกเบี้ย หลังจากหลายสัปดาห์ที่ตลาดได้คาดการณ์ตรงกันว่าจะมีการปรับลด 0.25% (25 จุดพื้นฐาน) — ซึ่งถือเป็นครั้งแรกนับตั้งแต่การลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งก่อนจาก 4.75% เหลือ 4.50% ในเดือนธันวาคม 2024 ขณะเดียวกัน การเก็งกำไรเกี่ยวกับการ “ลดแรง”...
เพิ่มเติม
European futures point to a mixed opening of the European stock market session The macro calendar for today is very light, the key reading...
Macro data from UK: Unemployment rate: 4,3% vs 4,3% exp and 4,2% previously Unemplyment change: 900 vs 17,1 k exp and 29 k previously Employment...
Wall Street indices closed yesterday's session with gains, with the Nasdaq gaining more than 1% driven by gains in technology companies. The S&P...
Moderately positive stock session on Wall Street. The indices are gaining 0.5-0.7%, and the dollar is losing slightly. Tesla (TSLA.US) is up nearly...
Bitcoin is down 2.70% and is struggling to maintain the key support zone at the level of 25,200 dollars. The sentiment in the market is not improving,...
Wall Street opens slightly higher Weaker dollar and flat yields of 10-year bonds Qualcomm (QCOM.US) gains after renewing its deal with Apple The...
Silver gains over 1% today, similarly to platinum. Palladium, on the other hand, gains over 2%, while gold gains 0.5%. This is the effect of a very weak...
DAX gains at the start of a significant week Markets fluctuate in valuing the end of rate hikes by the ECB BMW (BMW.DE) invests in a 110-year-old...
Cryptocurrencies are trading down today although the dollar index is losing more than 0.3% and indices are slowly gaining. Potentially, this shows that...
This week will be particularly important for the EUR/USD for two reasons. Firstly, we will have data on inflation in the US, which is expected to provide...
The start of the new trading week got off to a relatively brisk start, driven by comments from BoJ Governor Ueda, who for the first time openly mentioned...
The price of the futures based on the German DAX (DE30) once again rebounded last week from the support zone at 15600 points. A pro-growth pinbar formation...
European futures point to a higher opening to the session on the Old Continent Investor attention focused on Japanese yen and Ueda's hawkish comments European...
CPI inflation in August was 4.8% y/y against expectations of 5.4% y/y. The m/m dynamics was -0.8% against expectations of -0.3%. Core m/m inflation down...
US indices ended Friday's session slightly higher, capping the declines recorded throughout last week. The benchmark Nasdaq of technology companies...
- Indices from the Old Continent ended today's session in a slightly better mood, given the declines recorded at the start of trading in Europe. The...
September FOMC decision is looming large but there is still on final key piece of US data to be released and it will be released next week - US CPI report...
Market sentiment has deteriorated, as illustrated by a slight reduction in gains on indices and a rise in yields. The dollar is also gaining. Interestingly,...
The oil market is now heavily influenced by the decisions of OPEC+, specifically countries such as Saudi Arabia and Russia. These two countries have decided...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม