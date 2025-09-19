BREAKING: BoC raises interest rates to 5.00%, USDCAD dips❗
The Bank of Canada (BoC) has raised its target for the overnight rate to 4.75%, in line with its ongoing policy of quantitative tightening. The bank's...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
Today's trading session is likely to prove pivotal to the week's trading as a result of the scheduled CPI data reading from the US, the BoC's...
DE30 back above 16,000 barrier Markets extend rally after US CPI report KeyBanc analysts raise recommendation on Gerresheimer (GXI.DE)...
US, CPI inflation for June Headline (annual): 3.0% YoY vs 3.1% YoY expected (4.0% YoY previously) Headline (monthly): 0.2% MoM vs 0.3% MoM expected...
At 14:30, we will learn the CPI inflation reading for June in the US. Expectations indicate a significant decline, mainly due to a high base from last...
Asia-Pacific markets post slight gains Index futures in Europe and the US point to higher openings in these markets Investors'...
Asia-Pacific indices traded at mixed levels during Wednesday's trading session, weighed down by uncertainty stemming from today's release...
The ZEW reading from Germany was published before midday, falling to -14.7 from 8.5 points previously (-10 points had been expected), with the country's...
Crude oil is benefiting from good market sentiment. WTI (OIL.WTI) and Brent (OIL) prices are posting close to 2% gains today following news yesterday afternoon...
The new trading week on Wall Street promises to be really interesting. As early as tomorrow, investors will learn the CPI inflation reading from the US,...
A federal judge in San Francisco has denied the Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) request for a preliminary injunction to stop Microsoft (MSFT.US) from...
Although it will be one of the last companies to present its results, on August 8, The Walt Disney Company (DIS.US) remains in the focus of our interest...
Wall Strret slightly up early in session FAANG under pressure over Nasdaq 100 rebalancing plans Zillow Group on wave of raised...
DE30 returns above the 15,800 point barrier ZEW data pointed to worse sentiment in Germany Fashion and industrial companies gain...
Oil: Oil is reacting with an increase to the news about support for the real estate market in China, which could potentially revive economic growth...
ZEW expectations for July: -14.7. Expected: -10; Previously: -8.5 Investors sentiment for July in Germany based on ZEW survey is much lower than expected....
USDJPY pair is influenced by a weaker dollar and lower bond yields A potential BoJ intervention effectively repel USDJPY from 145...
Germany, CPI report for June: the inflation rate in Germany came at +6.4% y/y, slightly higher than the previous month's rate of +6.1%. Food...
