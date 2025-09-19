Daily Summary: calm trading day ahead of the American Independence Day
In the US, we celebrate Independence Day on July 4th. As a result, the market closed early today, with significantly reduced volume. Tomorrow, which...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
The yield curve in the US is experiencing increasing inversion. Today, a new local low was reached, slightly below -110 basis points. This is a result...
Wall Street gains at the opening Bridgewater co-CIO Greg Jensen said markets are getting it wrong and warned of a bad outlook for stocks and bonds Tesla...
USA, ISM index for the manufacturing sector in June: Actual: 46.0. Expected: 47.1. Previous: 46.9. Price Paid Index. Actual: 41.8. Expected: 44.0,...
Tesla delivered a record-breaking 466,140 cars worldwide in the Q2, surpassing expectations Shares gain more than 6% in premarket US trading following...
A report was released on Friday that clearly showed lower soybean plantings in the United States than initially planned. The decrease in soybean plantings...
Old Continent wipes out some of early session gains PMI data confirms weakness in the industrial sector UBS weakens sentiment among...
IFR issued a recommendation for GBPUSD currency pair. IFR recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market): 1.2680 Take...
Oil prices are on the rise this morning. The move was somewhat puzzling at first as it was quite steep and there was no accompanying news. However, the...
The shares of healthcare company AstraZeneca (AZN.UK) are losing more than 4.5 per cent and have suffered their biggest daily fall since 2021 as details...
Economic calendar for the European morning was dominated by releases of manufacturing PMI indices for June. However, it should be said that the majority...
Swiss franc took a hit this morning following the release of CPI data for June from Switzerland. Report was expected to show a deceleration from 2.2 to...
European indices set for flat or slightly higher opening ISM manufacturing index due at 3:00 pm BST Final manufacturing PMIs for June from Europe...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded higher during the first session of a new week. Nikkei jumped 1.7%, S&P/ASX 200 traded 0.6% higher, Kospi added...
The PCE Core inflation came in slightly lower than before and below expectations at 4.6% YoY (expected 4.7% YoY), leading to further weakness in...
Apple Inc. (AAPL.US) is close to becoming the first-ever company to close with a market value of $3 trillion, as its stock is rising more than 1.8%...
The largest global manufacturer of athletic footwear and apparel, Nike (NKE.US) reported results for its fiscal fourth quarter. Although sales in both...
Wall Street opens higher as PCE data reveals lowest inflation in over 2 years S&P 500 is up 1.0%, and Nasdaq Composite gains 1.1% Headline PCE...
The University of Michigan released the final consumer sentiment index for Junetoday at 3:00 pm BST. In June, UoM index rises to 64.4, surpassing...
