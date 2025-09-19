Daily Summary: Wall Street is reducing its initial gains, while NATGAS is rising over 8%
Today's stock market session once again was dominated by the bulls. In Europe, in the spotlight was German DAX, which reached almost historical highs....
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
เพิ่มเติม
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
เพิ่มเติม
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
Today's stock market session once again was dominated by the bulls. In Europe, in the spotlight was German DAX, which reached almost historical highs....
Palantir Technologies (PLTR.US) gains as much as 10.5% to $11.30 after exchange-traded funds managed by Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management purchased...
Bullard from the US Federal Reserve commented that he supports further interest rate hikes in the US and higher rates overall serve as good protection...
03:30 PM BST - EIA report on natural gas inventories in the USA. Current: +99 bcf. Expected: +110 bcf. Previous: +78 bcf. Source: Xstation...
Shares of gaming company Take Two Interactive (TTWO.US) are gaining nearly 12% after the fima conveyed that it will deliver the next installment of one...
FED: latest data do not indicates pause in current Fed rate hike cycle Jobless Claims, Philly FED and Existing Home Sales data Wall Street opens...
The leader of the Republican Party in the United States House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, has announced that negotiations are underway regarding...
Netlix (NFLX.US) shares are gaining more than 4% early in today's Wall Street session following the company's announcement that it has broken through...
Federa Reserve member Lorie Logan told that, inflation data are not indicate pause in current Fed rate hike cycle. After those comments EURUSD is...
US existing home sales data for April: Actual: 4.28mn, Expected: 4.30mn, Previously: 4.44mn EURUSD extends downward momentum after publication...
Allianz resells its unit in Russia Citigroup raises recommendation on Siemens Energy shares Thursday's trading session on the...
Philadelphia FED Manufacturing Index for May: Actual: -10.4 Expected: -19.8, Previously: -31.3 Weekly Jobless Claims Data Actual:...
The largest retailer in the United States (WMT.US) beat Wall Street expectations in both earnings per share and revenue in Q1. Although retail sales (real)...
Newmont Mining is world's largest gold miner Newcrest Mining recommended takeover offer from Newmont to shareholders Deal expected to result...
European indices are rallying at the beginning of today's cash trading session on the Old Continent. This comes after a stellar Wall Street session...
Australian jobs market data for April was released during the Asian trading session today and turned out to be a big disappointment. Employment declined...
European indices set to open higher Second-tier data from the United States, central bankers' speeches Earnings from Walmart and Alibaba European...
Wall Street indices surged yesterday amid hopes that agreement on debt ceiling may be reached soon. Solid performance of regional banks also provided...
Wall Street indices traded higher today, driven by hopes that agreement between Republicans and Democrats on debt ceiling may be reached soon All...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม