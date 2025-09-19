Stock of the week - First Citizens BancShares (11.05.2023)
First Citizens BancShares reached fresh all-time highs Bank reported Q1 2023 earnings on Wednesday $9.8 billion gain made on SVB acquisition Common...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
เพิ่มเติม
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
เพิ่มเติม
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
DE30: Bayer drops after quarterly report release, Allianz (ALV.DE) plans share buyback worth up to €1.5 billion Bayer (BAYN.DE)...
Sub-orbital travel company Virgin Galactic (SPCE.US) is extending gains in pre-opening market trading after telling investors that it plans to hold a test...
Albemarle (ALB.US) is the largest global producer of lithium used in electric cars. The company also provides services in the chemical industry (including...
Bank of England announced a monetary policy decision at 12:00 pm BST today. There was no surprise - BoE delivered a 25 basis point rate hike, an outcome...
Bank of England is another major central bank set to announce a rate decision this month, after last week's decision from the Fed and ECB. It is expected...
The British pound is pulling back ahead of the Bank of England rate decision, scheduled for 12:00 pm BST today. Economists polled by Bloomberg are almost...
European indices set to open slightly higher Bank of England expected to deliver 25 bp rate hike Speeches from Fed and ECB members Futures...
Chinese inflation data was released during the Asian trading session today. Both CPI and PPI inflation data came in much below market expectations. Headline...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher after a volatile session. S&P 500 gained 0.45%, Nasdaq moved 1.04% and Russell 2000 added...
Wall Street indices launched today's trading higher as lower-than-expected US CPI print for April boosted hopes that Fed won't raise rates...
Danske Research issued a recommendation for AUDUSD currency pair. Danske recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Sentiment in the cryptocurrency market improved with a rally on the Nasdaq index, where bulls took control after US inflation data. Another lower inflation...
Bank of England is set to announce its next monetary policy decision tomorrow at 12:00 pm BST. Economists seem unanimous in their expectations and point...
Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) issued a recommendation for GBPUSD currency pair. Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for EURGBP currency pair. Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Official weekly US report on oil inventories was released today at 3:30 pm BST. API data from private sector, released yesterday in the evening, showed...
Shares of travel company Aribnb (ABNB.US) are losing nearly 10% today despite the company reported stronger than expected results for Q1. At...
Today's CPI report from the US improved the mood among market bulls. The report was expected to show the core index slowing down again from 5.6% y/y...
Wall Street indices open higher after inflation data US headline CPI unexpectedly slows below 5% YoY Celsius Holdings, Twilio and...
