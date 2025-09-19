Morning wrap (08.05.2023)
Indices from Asia-Pacific are trading mostly higher today, potentially responding to superb Wall Street session on Friday when all major US indices...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
Today's NFP reports came in strong - readings beat analysts expectations by a decent margin, wage growth accelerated to 4.4% YoY while unemployment...
PacWest was heavily sold off this week, but during the last session of the week, shares bounced from the lows by over 80%! This is likely due to an overreaction...
Wall Street opens higher as the US added more jobs in April US labor market remains strong, but not so long Regional banks...
Unemployment data for April published Statistics Canada: Unemployment Rate: Actual 5.0%, Expected: 5.1%, Previously: 5.0% Employment Change:...
NFP report for April, a key macro release of the day, was published at 1:30 pm BST. While FOMC decision is already behind us, the report remains on watch...
DE30 gains to end the week Attention focused on labor market data from the US and Canada Adidas (ADS.DE) quarterly results This...
Such key events like FOMC or ECB decisions are already behind us and they failed to spur optimism on the markets. Moreover, banking sector issues continue...
Apple reported earnings on Wednesday after market close Better-than-expected sales and profits Beat driven by solid iPhone sales Quarterly dividend...
As is usually the case for the first Friday of a new month, traders will be offered jobs data from the United States and Canada. Both reports will be released...
European stock markets set to open higher NFP data for April in the spotlight German factory orders plunged 10.7% MoM in March European...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading lower as renewed concerns over regional banks weighted on sentiment S&P 500 dropped...
US indices traded under pressure today as banking sector woes continue to linger PacWest Bancorp slumped over 40% today after the company...
Gold, as well as other precious metals, are trading higher today. GOLD trades 0.6% higher on the day while SILVER rallies 1.6% and PALLADIUM surges 2.1%....
Apple (AAPL.US) is the final of US megatech companies to report earnings for calendar Q1 2023. iPhone maker will publish financial results for fiscal-Q2...
Western Alliance (WAL.US) denied the Financial Times article, saying it is absolutely false. Recall that the Financial Times reported that Western Alliance...
Western Alliance (WAL.US) seems to be another regional bank that has found itself in trouble in the aftermath of recent turmoil in the US banking sector....
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) released an official weekly report on US natural gas inventories today. Report was expected to show a 52 billion...
Wall Street opens slightly lower US2000 drops below 1,750 pts support zone US regional banks remain under pressure, PacWest slumps Wall...
