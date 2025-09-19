Alibaba under pressure after SoftBank 7,2 bln USD stake reduction
The shares of Chinese giant Alibaba (BABA.US) have come under pressure amid news that one of its large institutional shareholders, SoftBank, has almost...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
The AI software company C3.ai (AI.US) is one of the biggest beneficiaries of interest in the artificial intelligence. And, as its stock market ticker...
Wall Street open slightly higher after Jobless Claims data Lower PPI than expected and weaker dollar extends bullish momentum Crispr...
Risky assets 'anti-dollar' on wave of weak dollar, after lower than expected PPI inflation reading from US The highly anticipated Shanghai...
Monthly oil market report from OPEC has been released today. Report showed that the cartel expects a much larger oil market deficit this year than it was...
Jobless claims: 239k vs 230k expected (228k previously) Continuing Jobless Claims: 1810k vs 1814k expected (1823k previously) Jobless...
Reports from Delta Airlines (DAL.US), an airline company, and Fastenal (FAST.US), which operates in the logistics, manufacturing and supply chain industry,...
US, PPI inflation for March: Headline: 2.7% y/y. Forecast: 3.0% y/y. Previously: 4.6% y/y Base: Currently: 3.4% y/y. Forecast: 3.4% y/y. Previously:...
DE30 tests yesterday's lows Attention focuses on PPI inflation and unemployment benefits data Fashion companies support the demand...
Softer-than-expected US CPI report released yesterday triggered a slump in the US dollar and a rally on equity markets. While those moves have been mostly...
Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (MC.FR) is fueling bullish sentiment across the global luxury goods sector following the release of very strong Q1 2023...
US natural gas prices took a hit yesterday as analysts mounted their calls that the end of the heating season in the United States is near. While recent...
European indices set to open flat Jobless claims and PPI data from the United States EIA report expected to show build in US natural gas stockpiles Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower with major indices erasing all of the gains from the beginning of the session. S&P 500 dropped...
Wall Street indices traded higher today, supported by lower-than-expected headline CPI reading from the United States. Major benchmarks trade 0.0-0.5%...
FOMC minutes released failed to trigger any major moves on the markets. While the document noted that some Fed officials considered holding rates unchanged...
FOMC minutes were released today at 7:00 pm BST. Document was watched closely after wording of the latest FOMC statement hinted that further tightening...
Analysts expect the heating season in the United States to end soon, even as temperatures forecasted for the near-term do not deviate much from averages...
Barkin and Daly were the first Fed members to deliver speeches following release of US CPI data for March, and therefore they could be the first ones to...
