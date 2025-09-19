(LIVE) ECB Conference - Inflation is still to high
After decision of 50 pb rate hike on the ECB meeting, it's time for ECB conferrence live, with Christine Lagarde: Inflation remains too high Projections...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
ECB defied market fears and decided to press on with a 50 basis point rate hike today. This comes even as the bank lowered its own inflation forecasts...
The European Central Bank announced the latest monetary policy decision today at 1:15 pm GMT. Economists expected a 50 basis point rate hike while money...
Over the past week, shares of companies in the banking sector have seen a drastic discount. Particularly noteworthy was the sharp decline of First Republic...
Media reports surfaced saying that ECB officials told at a meeting with European ministers yesterday that some of European banks could be vulnerable amid...
Some European banks are making up for yesterday's losses thanks to reports of a liquidity injection for Credit Suisse (CSGHN.CH) by the SNB. However,...
SNB remarks reassure market in Europe Attention focused on ECB decision Siemens Energy shares down ahead of Siemens Gamesa takeover...
US jobless claims data released at 12:30 pm GMT today came in below 200k once again. Market expected reading to come in at 205k, following last week's...
The Australian dollar is one of the best performing G10 currencies today. A stellar jobs report for February can be named as a reason behind the move as...
The European Central Bank is scheduled to announce the rate decision today at 1:15 pm GMT with ECB President Lagarde holding a post-meeting press conference...
Thursday's session on equity markets sees Credit Suisse (CSGN.CH) shares up nearly 30%, having yesterday received a guarantee of support from the SNB...
European indices open higher after Credit Suisse takes steps to improve liquidity DAX jumps over 200 points at session launch ECB...
US indices bounced off the daily lows but bulls were unable to fully erase declines. S&P 500 dropped 0.70%, Dow Jones moved 0.87% lower and Russell...
Global equities pared some losses in the evening after it was reported that Swiss authorities and Credit Suisse are discussing ways to stabilize the bank....
European indices recorded heavy losses on Wednesday, with Dax down 3.27% after Credit Suisse woes renewed concerns over the health of the global banking...
First Republic Bank (FRC.US) stock cratered 23% as turmoil surrounding Credit Suisse rattled the broader banking sector, especially smaller banks. Also...
OIL.WTI trades more than 8.0% lower on Wednesday as troubles in the global banking sector overshadowed the bullish outlook for oil demand. OPEC expects...
GBPUSD pair and UK100 futures contracts which are tied to the British FTSE100 index fell sharply today as investors dumped riskier assets amid ongoing...
Uncertainty around Credit Suisse (CSGN.CH) is overshadowing published macro readings and other economic pain today, with new information regarding the...
Maritime container freight company ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM.US) showed optimistic results for the full year 2022, and since then the price of its stock...
