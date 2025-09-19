Bitcoin below 20 000 USD 📉 Crypto market cap losses 70 mld USD
Bitcoin falls and stops at key support line, $70 billion has been wiped out from the capitalization of the entire cryptocurrency market The value...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
เพิ่มเติม
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
เพิ่มเติม
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
Bitcoin falls and stops at key support line, $70 billion has been wiped out from the capitalization of the entire cryptocurrency market The value...
Investors' attention is turned to woes of the US banking sector following a 60% plunge in SVB Financial shares and subsequent sell-off in shares of...
Unexpected announcement from Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) yesterday sent shockwaves through Wall Street. SVB said that it is launching an equity offering...
European indices set for much lower opening Jobs data for February from the United States and Canada Concerns over condition of US...
Wall Street indices plunged significantly yesterday, following a late-session slump. S&P 500 dropped 1.85%, Dow Jones moved 1.66% lower and Nasdaq...
European indices finished today's session mostly in red, with the FTSE100 index edging 0.2% lower and Germany's DAX 40 finishing near the flat...
EURJPY pair has been moving in an uptrend in recent weeks. Looking at the H4 interval, the downward correction has reached an interesting support area....
Etsy (ETSY.US) stock trades 4.0% lower on Thursday after Jefferies double-downgraded the on the online crafts marketplace to "underperform" from...
The US Energy Information Administration reported today that domestic supplies of natural gas decreased by-84 billion cubic feet for the week ended...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher Initial jobless claims rose more than expected Uber (UBER.US) reportedly considering...
The German leading index is facing an important decision. W1 chart The DAX / DE30 reached a new high for the year this week at 15,718...
Shares of French company Dassault Aviation (AM.FR), known for producing Rafale combat aircraft, hit record levels and double-digit gains today. The combat...
Jobless claims: 211k vs 195k expected (190k previously) Continuing Jobless Claims: 1718k vs 1659k expected (1655k previously) The 4-week moving...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM.US) which is a top chip manufacturer, has been moving sideways in recent weeks, taking a breath after a...
Major Crypto Bank Dismantled: Silvergate The shares of the bank specialized in cryptocurrency transactions Silvergate Capital (SI.US) and listed on...
Indices on the Old Continent lose in the first phase of today's session DAX failed to break above the highs of the last consolidation...
Swiss bank Credit Suisse (CSGN.CH) is constantly under downward pressure. Today, the shares are losing more than 5.0% following the announcement that the...
Cryptocurrencies are weakening again and Bitcoin is trading at $21,700 as the market circulated fear following news of the termination of Silvergate Capital...
Gold price took a hit earlier this week with hawkish Powell being the prime reason behind the move. Fed Chair strongly hinted during his semiannual testimonies...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม